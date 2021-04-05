Lady Frederick Windsor sends heartfelt message after thousands raised for home school appeal with HELLO! Helping Britain's most vulnerable families

Lady Frederick Windsor has said a heartfelt thank-you to generous HELLO! readers who have donated an incredible £20,000 to help Britain's most vulnerable children.

Our wonderful army of readers rallied together after Sophie launched our Home School Appeal in February to raise funds for a charity that supports families in need, who have been hit even harder during the pandemic.

"I'm so grateful to the readers of HELLO! who have supported Britain's most vulnerable children through lockdown so generously and compassionately," says Lady Frederick, the actress known professionally as Sophie Winkleman.

"HELLO! readers, such a kind and positive species, have realised a society that cares about its neediest children is the society they want to live in. They've invested their money, their heads and their hearts and I’m forever in their debt."

Sophie is patron of School-Home Support, a charity she likens to "the fourth emergency service" and which employs specialist practitioners who work across 50 UK schools to help disadvantaged children by supporting their families with crucial issues including poverty, domestic abuse and housing.

Sophie is patron of charity School-Home Support

During the pandemic, the charity has seen demand for its vital services quadruple as the stress of lockdown and job losses have taken their toll on families, as well as a sevenfold increase in the number of safeguarding referrals it made, 40 per cent of which involved domestic violence.

Adds Sophie: "HELLO! readers have been so responsive and eager to get to know the incredible work of School-Home Support and how the practitioners help a child in need by working tirelessly to improve their home situation, which is often very troubled, dysfunctional, poverty-stricken or violent.

"School-Home Support's holistic, multidimensional and individualised approach is the only way our poorest children will have a chance to thrive.

"Thank you also to this brilliant magazine, which, beneath the fabulous glamour, photography and journalism, has a big thumping heart. A national treasure indeed."

HOW TO DONATE TO HELLO!’S APPEAL: To donate to our appeal with School-Home Support and help vulnerable children and families, visit hellomagazine.com/appeal or text SCHOOL to 70500 to donate £10*

*100% of your donation goes to School-Home Support. Texts cost one standard-rate message plus your donation. UK mobiles only. Always get the billpayer’s permission. To stop further contact from School-Home Support, text SCHOOL NO INFO. Visit schoolhomesupport.org.uk.

