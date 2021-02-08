Jane Seymour reveals special treatment she was given during OBE ceremony with the Queen The actress has been reflecting on her life highlights in HELLO! magazine

Jane Seymour has opened up about the extraordinary time her lookalike sister Annie was given special access to Buckingham Palace, to join the rest of the family at Jane's OBE ceremony.

Speaking to HELLO! as she shared some of her special life memories ahead of her 70th birthday next week, Jane recalled how she was only allowed to bring three guests.

MORE: Jane Seymour stuns fans with before and after makeover photos

"Receiving an OBE from the Queen in 2000 was one of the greatest moments of my life," said the actress and former Bond girl. "You're only allowed to bring three people, so I brought my husband and my mother, but had to flip a coin to see which one of my sisters could come.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Buckingham Palace looks stunning in the snow

"Sally came, and Annie had to wait outside the gates of Buckingham Palace with my family and friends, who had flown in from America. A guard came up to them, looked at Annie and said: 'What are you doing?' and she said: 'My sister Jane is getting an OBE but we're not allowed in.'

MORE: Jane Seymour reveals how Michael Douglas didn't recognise her in new role

MORE: Take a look at the most impressive royal kitchens of all time

Jane and her family pose after her OBE ceremony

"So he looked around him, said: 'Follow me,' and brought my entire family into the inner sanctum of Buckingham Palace. It was because Annie and I look almost identical that the guard believed her."

Jane added: "I am a fan of the royal family, especially the Queen, and have met many members over the years. They do a lot for Britain."

Jane and her lookalike sister Annie

The Live and Let Die star, who played Solitaire in the James Bond film, reflected on the big 7-0 and doesn't see it as a barrier to anything in life.

"To me, age is just a number and I feel pretty young," she said, speaking from Malibu estate where she lives with her long-term partner, British film producer David Green. "It was my mother's message: not to live in regret, to realise that life will be challenging and learn to accept even what seems unacceptable and find a way to move forward."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.