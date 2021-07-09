Meghan Markle thanked by Naomi Osaka for 'kind words' The tennis star wrote movingly about taking care of her mental health

Naomi Osaka has thanked the Duchess of Sussex for her support in a moving personal essay for TIME magazine.

The 23-year-old tennis star opened up about her decision to withdraw from the French Open in May to take care of her mental well-being, writing: "There can be moments for any of us where we are dealing with issues behind the scenes. Each of us as humans is going through something on some level."

Naomi thanked a number of high-profile figures for their support, saying: "I also want to thank those in the public eye who have supported, encouraged and offered such kind words. Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps, Steph Curry, Novak Djokovic, Meghan Markle, to name a few."

Both Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are passionate advocates for mental health and encourage people to open up about their mental well-being through their charitable work.

Naomi's statement to announce her withdrawl from the French Open in May

Naomi was one of the big names to appear on the Sussexes' special holiday episode of their Archewell Audio podcast in December 2020, in which guests were asked to share personal anecdotes and inspirational stories. Other celebrities included Sir Elton John, James Corden and Tyler Perry.

The tennis pro, who will represent Japan at her first Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, added at the end of her 'It's O.K. Not To O.K. essay': "Michael Phelps told me that by speaking up I may have saved a life. If that's true, then it was all worth it."

