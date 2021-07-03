Is this the real reason Prince Harry raced home to LA after Princess Diana statue reveal? The Duke has arrived back at his home in Montecito

Prince Harry has safely arrived at his home in Montecito, California and has reunited with his wife Meghan Markle and children just in time for two very special occasions.

The royal landed in LA on Saturday morning after a flying visit to the UK. The Duke, 36, only arrived in England on Friday 5 June and is believed to have spent the first five days of his week-long trip in self-isolation before making a couple of public appearances.

He surprised guests at the WellChild Awards on Wednesday afternoon following a negative Covid-19 test result before attending the Princess Diana statue unveiling ceremony at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden alongside his brother Prince William the following day.

WATCH: William and Harry put on united front at unveiling of Diana statue

However, there may be a very good reason why Harry didn't waste any time in making his way back home. Not only does Sunday 4 July mark one month since he and Meghan welcomed their second child together, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, but it is also Independence Day in the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their first Fourth of July - a public holiday in the US that commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence - together last year while residing in Tyler Perry's £15million mansion with their son Archie.

Although it remains unknown how the family spend the holiday, the Sussexes will no doubt honour the occasion in their own special way given that it's a double celebration.

Harry and Meghan celebrated their first Fourth of July in the US last year

Meanwhile, Thursday was a very moving day for both Harry and his brother as they unveiled the long-awaited statue of their beloved mother in an emotional and intimate ceremony at her former home. They were joined by 13 other guests, including their mother's siblings, Charles Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

In a joint tribute, the brothers said: "Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

William and Harry put on united front at unveiling of Diana statue

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."

The stunning artwork, cast in bronze, depicts Diana in the later years of her life, surrounded by three children.

