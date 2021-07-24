Prince William delights royal fans with rare personal message The Duke of Cambridge sent well wishes

The Duke of Cambridge delighted royal fans on Saturday by sending a rare personal tweet to wish the British and Irish Lions good luck in their first test game.

Prince William is a keen sports fan and couldn't resist passing on his good wishes to the rugby union team ahead of their battle against South Africa in Cape Town.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton share special message after Prince George's birthday

"Wishing the @Lionsofficial team all the best ahead of the opening Test in Cape Town! It’s brilliant to see @AlunWynJones back fit and healthy, ready to lead the team. W," he tweeted.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William surprises Team GB boxer Lauren Price with a personalised cake

William was referring to Welsh rugby player Alun Wyn Jones, who dislocated his shoulder in June during a match against Japan but has made a miraculous recovery and is now back captaining the team.

The Duke of Cambridge used the official Twitter account for himself and the Duchess of Cambridge, @KensingtonRoyal, to share his special message.

MORE: Prince George's birthday picture has royal fans saying the same thing about his looks

READ: When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit - 12 fun photos

Wishing the @Lionsofficial team all the best ahead of the opening Test in Cape Town! It’s brilliant to see @AlunWynJones back fit and healthy, ready to lead the team. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 24, 2021

Prince William is a huge sports fan

Royal fans were quick to comment on William's post, with many sharing in his delight that Alun is back on the team. One responded: "@AlunWynJones is a force to be reckoned with. An amazing leader for Wales and BIL."

A second joked: "Where are you having a pint William?" A third added: " My favourite couple his and hers RH have a good day."

This isn't the first time William has used the social networking site to send a personal message. Back in June, he took to Twitter again to share his joy at the Euros 2020 finally going ahead after a year of delay.

William is President of the FA

He wrote: "Finally it's here! #Euro2020 Wishing all the best to the Home Nations competing this summer - looking forward to a fantastic tournament! W." The Duke then proceeded to tag @Cymru, @England and @ScotlandNT at the end of his tweet.

Fans were convinced that they knew Prince William – who is President of the Football Association – wouldn't be able to resist tweeting about such a monumental football occasion.

One wrote: "I was waiting for your tweet" and another said: "I knew you would tweet about it."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.