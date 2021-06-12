Prince William shares well wishes in rare personal tweet – fans react The Duke of Cambridge was keen to share

Prince William sent a rare personal tweet on Saturday to share his delight at the Euros 2020 finally going ahead after a year of delay.

He wrote: "Finally it's here! #Euro2020 Wishing all the best to the Home Nations competing this summer - looking forward to a fantastic tournament! W." The Duke then proceeded to tag @Cymru, @England and @ScotlandNT at the end of his tweet.

Royal fans were convinced that they knew Prince William wouldn't be able to resist tweeting about such a monumental football occasion. One wrote: "I was waiting for your tweet" and another said: "I knew you would tweet about it."

The Duke of Cambridge used the official Twitter account for himself and the Duchess of Cambridge, @KensingtonRoyal, to share his special message.

The Duke enjoys the beautiful game

It is no secret that the Duke is a huge football fan in his personal life, as well as being President of the Football Association, and this particular competition is a big deal for sports fans considering the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship was delayed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The opening game finished 3-0, with Italy taking the first win over Turkey. We are sure William will be tuning in on Sunday when England is the first home nation to play in the tournament.

The matches are being played across Europe, including Azerbaijan, Denmark, England, Germany, Holland, Hungary, Italy, Romania, Russia, Scotland and Spain.

Prince William has taken his son Prince George to watch football

William famously supports Aston Villa football club and has been seen attending matches on a number of occasions. He has also passed on his love of the beautiful game to his children, namely Prince George, who was seen celebrating at his first Aston Villa match against Norwich City in 2019.

William also took to Twitter when all six Premier League sides withdrew from the European Super League. He wrote: "I'm glad the united voice of football fans has been heard and listened to. It is really important that we use this moment to secure the future health of the game at all levels. As President of the FA, I'm committed to playing my part in that work. W."

