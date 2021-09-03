Princess Charlene is 'ready to come home' reveals Prince Albert The royal has remained in South Africa since May

Princess Charlene is 'ready to return home to Monaco' her husband Prince Albert has revealed.

The royal mum-of-two, 43, has remained in South Africa since May after she came down with an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection. Charlene was reunited with her husband and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella last week, following a four-hour operation.

In his first interview since returning from visiting his wife in South Africa, Albert, 63, told PEOPLE magazine of Charlene: "She's ready to come home."

Charlene has previously said that she is hoping to travel back to Monaco in October, but Albert tells the publication that "depends on what her doctors say," and if her progress continues, she could be back as soon as this month.

"I know she's said possibly 'late October,' " Albert said. "But that was before this most recent round of appointments. I'm pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short."

Charlene shared some sweet photos of her reunion with her family on Instagram last week, revealing that she was "thrilled" to have them back with her.

Albert told PEOPLE: "Of course she was delighted to see us and to spend time with the kids."

Monaco's royal family pictured in 2020

In July, Charlene revealed her sadness at missing her milestone tenth wedding anniversary with her husband.

The former Olympic swimmer told South Africa's Channel24 at the time: "It's been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly.

"What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my tenth wedding anniversary.

"Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."

