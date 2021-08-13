Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo four-hour operation - palace confirms The royal has remained in South Africa since May

Princess Charlene of Monaco will undergo a four-hour operation on Friday, the palace has confirmed.

In a statement, the Palais Princier said: "Princess Charlene will undergo an operation today, Friday, August 13, for four hours under general anaesthesia. Prince Albert and their children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will join her during her recovery period."

Charlene, 43, has remained in South Africa since May after she came down with an ear nose throat (ENT) infection. She has been unable to return to Monaco since then and missed her tenth wedding anniversary with Prince Albert in July.

Last month, the royal revealed to South Africa Radio 702 that she is hoping to return home in October.

"Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one," she explained. "So, it's taking time to address this problem that I'm having."

She added: "I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October."

Albert and Charlene with their children pictured in June 2020

Charlene has also previously spoken about missing her husband and their six-year-old twins, telling South Africa's Channel24: "It's been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly.

"What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my 10th wedding anniversary.

"Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."

In June, she shared pictures of Prince Albert's visit with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on her Instagram account.

And as Albert and Charlene marked their milestone wedding anniversary apart on 2 July, the Palace of Monaco released a series of videos to mark key moments from the couple's relationship.

