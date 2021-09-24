Duchess Meghan is an autumnal dream in burgundy at Harlem school By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry stepped out in New York for the second day for a surprise appearance at a school in Harlem! The former actress was clad in another chic fall ensemble for her and Harry's visit to P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson on Sept. 24.

Meghan was a vision in flowing burgundy separates, including a soft jacket with trimmed patch pockets. The collarless style had a trendy oversized fit and she wore the sleeves rolled up to reveal the lighter red lining and her bracelets.

The Duchess of Sussex complemented the jacket with matching wide-leg trousers and pumps. A slightly darker maroon top was just seen under the flowing jacket.

The former actress appeared to have on her redesigned engagement ring and the Birks Iconic Stackable White Gold and Diamond Snowflake Ring ($5,900) by Birks, which she was seen in previously. Additionally, she accessorized with the Cartier Tank watch and coordinating bracelets.

When Meghan was in close proximity with others, the mom of two put on a black face mask.

The 40-year-old's dark hair was styled in a middle part and flowing waves.

At the outing, Harry and Meghan were focused on promoting early literacy. The Duchess of Sussex even read from her book, The Bench!

The day prior, the Sussexescoordinated in navy looks at the One World Observatory for their first in-person public appearance since welcoming little Lilibet in June.

Meghan was outfitted in a midi navy coat with matching turtleneck, trousers and pumps accessorized with her go-to pieces of jewelry.

Later that day, the Sussexes had a meeting with the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The duchess switched up her look and was seen in a Max Mara camel coat, a dark eturtleneck and matching skirt.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are in the Big Apple for the Global Citizen Live event on Sept. 25 at Central Park's Great Lawn. They will join performers Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Coldplay at the event which encourages making COVID-19 vaccines available to all.