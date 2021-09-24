Meghan Markle steps out in dazzling royal wedding earrings The Cartier studs are stunning

The Duchess of Sussex has been keeping her outfits chic and minimal during her New York trip with her husband Prince Harry, but her accessories have certainly caught our attention.

For a visit to New York's One World Trade Centre on Thursday, Meghan Markle opted for jewellery she wore to her royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018 – in particular, her stunning Cartier Galanterie earrings.

The round diamond studs added a touch of sparkle to her sombre navy outfit and were perfectly visible with her hair styled into a bun.

She paired them with a sophisticated navy turtleneck and straight-leg trousers, and a sleek navy coat.

However, this week was not the first time she had donned the special jewels – she was also pictured wearing them shortly before her nuptials. Back in April 2018, Meghan sported the Cartier earrings while attending a memorial service for Stephen Lawrence and an Invictus Games reception in Westminster Abbey.

The Duchess was spotted wearing her Cartier studs in New York

On her wedding day, the Duchess wore the earrings alongside a beautiful Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown with long sleeves, and several antique jewels passed down from the royal family.

They included the Queen Mary diamond bandeau tiara which features a detachable floral-shaped brooch and was first created for the Queen's grandmother Queen Mary back in 1932. For her evening reception, she was pictured wearing an aquamarine cocktail ring that once belonged to Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle paired the earrings with the Queen Mary diamond bandeau tiara

During her recent New York visit, Meghan paid tribute to Diana once again by wearing the Princess of Wales' beautiful diamond tennis bracelet, which she paired with a black dress and what appeared to be her Max Mara coat.

The Sussexes will take part in a worldwide event on Saturday urging leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the Covid-19 pandemic. They are joining the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live being staged in New York’s famous Central Park and around the world.

