Prince William's worst present for Kate Middleton and she's 'never let him forget it' The Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 on 9 January

The Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate turning 40 on Sunday and no doubt her husband, Prince William, will have plans up his sleeve to ensure the day is special for his wife of ten years.

But even the royal father-of-three has admitted he hasn't always got it right when it comes to buying gifts in the past.

In 2020, William, 39, appeared on a special episode of Peter Crouch's podcast in support of the Heads Up campaign.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's milestones as she celebrates 40th birthday

After the former England forward confessed to buying his wife Abbey Clancy a raincoat three years running, Prince William said: "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that."

"That was early on in the courtship, that was - think that sealed the deal," William added, and with Peter laughing, he went on: "It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time."

William and Kate, who celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary last April, first met in 2001 when they were both students at the University of St Andrews.

The Cambridges at Kate's carol concert in December

The Duchess is expected to celebrate her milestone birthday privately with her family this weekend. In 2021, Kate was reportedly treated to a tea party by William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they stayed at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during lockdown.

The Cambridges also spent last Christmas at Anmer Hall and were joined by Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. The family-of-five were pictured in their car after attending a church service in Sandringham.

Meanwhile, the Queen remained at Windsor Castle during the festive season and was joined by her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles and Camilla also attended a church service in Windsor alongside the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

