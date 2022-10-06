The Prince and Princess of Wales match in blue for Northern Ireland visit - live updates The royal couple looked sublime

The Prince and Princess of Wales donned matching blue outfits as they arrived in Northern Ireland on Thursday for a day-long tour.

Throughout the day, Prince William and Kate will carry out a number of engagements with a selection of cross-community organisations offering support to people from varying backgrounds.

The duo first paid a visit to a suicide prevention charity in north Belfast. Upon arrival, Kate and William were welcomed by Lord Mayor Tina Black and Sinn Fein MP for the constituency, John Finucane.

Princess Kate looked stunning in a cornflower blue ensemble featuring a fitted wool coat, a chic tie neck blouse and a pair of navy cigarette trousers. The royal elevated her look with a blue leather clutch and a pair of navy suede heels.

The chestnut-haired beauty styled her locks in gentle waves and opted for a natural touch of makeup in the form of apricot blush, pink lipstick and smokey brown eyeshadow.

Prince William, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in his smart blue outfit comprising navy chinos, a mid-blue jumper and a navy jacket.

Elyse Quinn, the 12-year-old daughter of the charity's executive director Renee Quinn, presented the princess with a beautiful bouquet of green and white flowers.

Suicide prevention charity PIPS was founded in 2003 following the loss of 14 young people to suicide in Belfast over a short period of time the previous year. During their visit, William and Kate spoke with staff about their work helping people at risk of suicide and self-harm.

The charity also arranged for them to take part in an art therapy session – painting pumpkins – with some vulnerable children who have been supported by PIPS.

Later, William and Kate took part in a fast-paced cocktail-making race at an outdoor market in Belfast city centre.

The couple raced to be the quickest to make the potent cocktail, with William coming out on top.

On the second stop of the day, the prince and princess visited Trademarket where they met local entrepreneur, Will Neill. They heard about his aim to showcase new businesses while also increasing footfall in a less visited area of the city centre.

The royal couple's Northern Ireland visit comes after Princess Kate undertook her first major solo engagement since becoming the Princess of Wales.

On Wednesday, Kate paid a visit to Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit, where she learnt about the hospital's holistic support provided to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they receive the best possible care throughout and beyond their pregnancies.

In one sweet moment, the mum-of-three visited the hospital's Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU), where she engaged with new mums and cradled little baby Bianca Moran, who was born six weeks premature on Tuesday.

The Hungarian mum asked if the Princess would like to hold her child and Kate replied: "Am I allowed to?" and then a member of staff helped the mum pass the baby to the Princess.

"She's very sweet," remarked Kate as she gazed at the bundle of joy, while wearing a beautiful yellow dress and a face mask for safety reasons.

