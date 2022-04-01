Princess Diana's favourite photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies aged 78 The Frenchman was personally contacted by Diana to take her photo

Fashion photographer and one of Princess Diana's favourite snappers, Patrick Demarchelier, died on Thursday aged 78.

Patrick was famed for taking the iconic black-and-white tiara portrait of the People's Princess, as well as capturing her for fashion magazines Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. He was also known for being a personal friend to the Princess of Wales.

Patrick once said of their relationship: "We became friends. She was funny and kind – but fundamentally she was a very simple woman who liked very simple things."

Patrick also photographed an impressive roll call of A-listers, including global superstars Madonna and Beyonce and was even mentioned in fashion film The Devil Wears Prada starring Meryl Streep.

Patrick's famous black-and-white portrait of Princess Diana

The sad news was announced on Patrick's Instagram page. The caption read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78.

"He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren."

Tributes from friends and colleagues of the photographer poured in. Kate Hudson shared her condolences and wrote, "Always loved working with Patrick so much. Very sad to hear of his passing. I am sending so much love to his family," with three love hearts.

Patrick shooting Jayden Smith for Louis Vuitton

American model and actress, Christie Brinkley, commented: "I loved working with Patrick. I loved just hanging with Patrick on the many trips we did. I just loved him.

"He was a creative genius but in a casual seemingly effortless way, and he was fun and funny in his broken Franglais.

"My heart goes out to his beloved Mia, and his cherished Gustave Arthur and Victor and to his brother Eric."

Patrick had close relationships with many A-listers

Supermodel Doutzen Kroes said: "So sad to hear this! My condolences to his family and may we take amazing memories that we created together with Patrick with us for the rest of our lives!"

Gigi Hadid left four emojis on the post: one broken heart, two red love hearts and a flame.

