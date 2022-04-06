Sarah Ferguson returns to social media after controversial Prince Andrew posts The Duchess of York took to Instagram

Sarah, Duchess of York has made her return to social media after posting a series of now-deleted posts on behalf of her ex-husband Prince Andrew last week.

MORE: Sarah, Duchess of York shares emotional words from Prince Andrew on poignant anniversary

The royal took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her experience in Albania, where she was invited to visit by IsraAID, a non-governmental emergency relief organisation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Take a look back at Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's love story

Sarah posted a series of photos of herself pictured with several Afghanistan refugees, one of which included the royal holding a sign which read: "To world! Afghan girls matter! They have rights to study!"

In the caption, she described the refugees that she encountered and gave details about the refugee camp she visited.

MORE: Why Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's mansion is haven for grandchildren

MORE: 13 best-dressed celeb mother of the brides: From Sarah Ferguson to Carole Middleton

She wrote: "I was in Albania, at the invitation of @DannazHarman and @IsraAid, an emergency relief NGO. Since the Taliban began sweeping through Afghanistan, they have mounted an incredible evacuation effort of hundreds and hundreds of refugees to Albania; and I had the privilege of meeting these extraordinary people, and listening to their stories.

Sarah took to Instagram on Tuesday

"They included a top female judge, other women leaders in their respective fields, the all-girls national cycling team, doctors, long serving military, mothers, fathers, and children, some who had been separated from their parents."

She then went on to tell the stories of the "incredible" people she had met, including a senior policewoman who "fled for her life" and is now a refugee in Albania, as well as a woman named Halima who fled Afghanistan while eight months pregnant along with her five children.

Sarah shared words from Prince Andrew in a since-deleted post

Sarah's recent post comes just days after she took to social media to share Prince Andrew's reflections on the 40th anniversary of the start of the Falklands War, a conflict in which he served as a helicopter co-pilot.

At the bottom of the third post read: "Written by HRH The Duke of York" - a title that Prince Andrew stopped using, along with his military titles, earlier this year.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.