Why Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's mansion is haven for grandchildren The former couple live at Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew might have divorced in 1996, but they still remain living together at Royal Lodge, and it's an impressive family home perfect for visits from their grandchildren.

The Duke and Duchess of York are grandparents to Princess Eugenie's son August and Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna and their abode is a haven of fun for the tots as they grown up.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson speaks about the Queen being a mentor

First off, there's the sheer scale of their £30million home which boasts 30 rooms – just imagine playing hide and seek there!

The outside is just as vast with 21 acres of secluded gardens making it the perfect place to run, play and explore. Photographs taken inside the grounds show that the family have a wooden swing hanging from one of the trees – it's where the two Princess' played and now something for their children to enjoy.

The family home has a wooden swing outside

The grounds are also home to a very impressive Wendy house called Y Bwthyn Bach which was once gifted to Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret by the people of Wales. The cottage has reportedly been renovated by Princess Beatrice so we're sure it's beautiful!

There's a Wendy house in the grounds of Royal Lodge

Another reason why granny and grandad's residence could be considered a pretty exciting place to roam is thanks to Sarah's project, Fergie and Friends. Her elaborate YouTube backdrops always contain fun children's toys and vibrant props. Just maybe there's a whole room dedicated to fun items used while the royal is reciting children's books.

As well as being a haven of fun for kids, the backdrop of Royal Lodge is postcard-worthy. Perhaps that's why it was the venue of choice for the weddings of both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Sarah's YouTube video props are impressive

Speaking about her unusual living arrangements to USA Today, the Duchess said: "Andrew and I, we’re the happiest divorced couple in the world – extraordinary, really, isn’t it. We live in the same house, but then, it's a big house, so that’s ok. But I think it's really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family."

She also added: "We sit around the table and have afternoon tea together. It’s a very important part of our lives."

