Prince William is 'a beautiful, wonderful person' after penning heartfelt letter to Sandra Garza

In a show of altruism, The Duke of Cambridge penned a heartfelt letter of condolence to Sandra Garza, the long-term girlfriend of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who sadly passed away in January 2021.

Appearing on CNN alongside broadcast journalist Jake Tapper, Sandra revealed how Prince William sent her the touching letter in November 2021. Evidently moved by his actions, Sandra explained how his letter did well to "honour Brian's memory and acknowledge [her] pain".

WATCH: Sandra appeared on CNN to share her story

Stunned by his efforts, Sandra added: "Trump doesn't care about law enforcement or Brian, and yet, Prince William took the time to reach out to me… I think he is a beautiful, wonderful person."

Sandra was touched by Prince William's letter

The letter read: "Please forgive me if I am intruding but I wanted to write and let you know how sorry I am about the death of your partner Brian. Having recently watched documentary footage of the harrowing events that took place at the Capitol building I wanted to acknowledge the patriotism and selflessness of Brian.

"By all accounts Brian performed valiantly whilst on duty and despite suffering injuries, continued to do his utmost to protect those inside. I am terribly saddened to hear that he passed away the following day and I hope you can take some comfort from knowing that it is thanks to law enforcement officers like Brian that the situation did not escalate further, and democracy was upheld."

Prince William concluded by saying: "I know that words cannot hope to provide comfort to you at this dreadful time, but I wanted to let you know that you and Brian's family are very much in my thoughts."

Sandra attended the hearing of the Select Committee to investigate the riots

Twitter fans were blown away by the dad-of-three's selfless act, with one commenting: "That was such a sweet, thoughtful gesture from our Duke of Cambridge, and we didn't even know about it!! He is just the best."

A second penned: "He's moved by an act of courage and a family's suffering and writes in a private capacity. He didn't make it about him, and it was only disclosed by the recipient 18 months later. That's how leaders lead."

A third remarked: "And that’s how it’s done. No public statement, no PR stunt, just do what you feel is right and stay humble about it."

