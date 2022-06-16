The royals you missed at Royal Ascot – and Prince William is very close to them The royals were out in force at the event

Royal Ascot is prime territory for royal watchers, with many members of the royal family descending on the Berkshire town, but some might have slipped under the radar.

Not only were the British royals out in full force, but so were some Greek royals as Crown-Prince Pavlos, Crown-Princess Marie-Chantal and Princess Maria Olympia were also spotted at the event. Pavlos looked incredibly dapper in a full suit and top hat, while Marie-Chantal opted for an understated look with a tan midi-dress and eye-catching white hat.

It was Maria Olympia who was the most outlandish of the trio, as she went for a striking white dress and a black headpiece that clashed with the bold frock.

The Greek royal family has a strong bond with the British royal family, with the late Prince Philip being a cousin of King Constantine II, who was the last Greek monarch before the country abolished its monarchy in 1973.

Constantine is also the godfather of Prince William, while the Duke serves as the godfather to Crown-Prince Pavlos and Crown-Princess Marie-Chantal's first-born son Constantine Alexios.

William is a godfather to Prince Constantine

Sadly there was no family reunion to be had, as William has not attended the event this year, with the royal being away on other business.

On Tuesday, William and wife Kate poignantly attended a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 72 people lost their lives.

Ahead of the service, the royals met privately with survivors of the fire and those who lost loved ones.

Members of the Greek royal family headed to Ascot

After the private meeting, William and Kate joined the congregation at the foot of Grenfell Tower for the service that included prayers, readings and choir performances.

At the end of the memorial, they were invited to lay wreaths and flowers to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

On Wednesday, William was out meeting members of the England's women's football team ahead of England hosting the 2022 Women's Euros tournament.

