Queen Margrethe forced to apologise following Prince Joachim's reaction over royal title axe

Queen Margrethe II has released a new statement after she made the bold decision to strip four of her eight grandchildren of their royal titles.

Responding to unprecedented criticism from the Danish royal family, including her son Prince Joachim, Queen Margrethe penned a formal apology explaining her decision.

In a statement shared to the royal family's official Instagram page, the Queen wrote: "There have been strong reactions in recent days to my decision to the future use of titles for Prince Joachim's four children. Of course, it affects me. My decision has been long made. With my 50 years on the throne, it's only natural to look back and to look forward.

"It is my duty and desire as Queen to ensure that the Monarchy is forever forming in pact with time. It sometimes requires making difficult decisions, and finding the right time will always be difficult. To wear a royal title entails a number of obligations and tasks, which will in the future restrain fewer members of the royal family.

Queen Margrethe II released a statement

"This adjustment, which I see as a necessary assurance for the future of the Monarchy, I wish to make in my time. I have made my decision as a Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel."

She finished by adding: "This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."

The royal has reigned for over 50 years

The 82-year-old's public response comes after Prince Joachim spoke out on the decision, which affects his two sons with his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, and his younger children with second wife, Princess Marie.

Joachim, 53, first broke his silence last week when he was asked about the decision outside the Danish Embassy in Paris. "We are all very sad," he said. "It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

Her decision sent shockwaves through the Danish royal family

On the flip side, Queen Margrethe's sister, Princess Benedikte, has since spoken out in support of the Queen, stating: "I think it's difficult for her at the beginning, of course, that is very clear, but my sister makes wise decisions, also as a queen, and thinks about the future and not just about the here and now, and I think that's the most important thing."

