Queen Margarethe breaks silence after stripping royal grandchildren of titles The monarch made the move on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Queen Margarethe of Denmark made the bold decision to strip her grandchildren of their royal titles.

The three royal princes and princess will be stylised as the Count and Countess of Monpezat from the start of 2023. The monarch has confirmed they will still hold their order in the line of succession. The Danish Royal Court said in the statement that "The Queen's decision is in line with similar adaptations that other royal houses have implemented in different ways in recent years."

Queen Margarethe headed out for an event following the move, as she headed to an evening of research at the National Museum at Copenhagen.

The royal was grilled about the move by reporters, to which she responded: "It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future. That is the reason."

When questioned as to whether it was for their "sake" she said: "Yes, of course."

And when responding to claims that her grandchildren had felt "ostracised" by the move, she replied: "Well, you have to see how you ... I haven't seen it myself, I must say."

The decision was shared on Wednesday

The move appears not to have gone down well within the family, as the monarch's former daughter-in-law Countess Alexandra spoke out against the upcoming change, expressing her heartache for her sons, Nikolai and Felix, and their younger siblings.

Danish magazine Se og Hør has reported that via her press advisor Helle von Wildenrath Løvgreen, Alexandra said: "We are all confused by the decision. We are saddened and in shock. This comes like a bolt from the blue.

"The children feel ostracized. They cannot understand why their identity is being taken away from them."

