Princess Kate pictured looking sombre after royal family death and Prince Harry bombshells Princess Kate has resumed back to school duties after her 41st birthday

The Princess of Wales has been pictured for the first time since Prince Harry shared intimate details of the tensions between their two families.

On Wednesday morning, in a photo obtained by MailOnline, Princess Kate - who turned 41 on Monday - was seen behind the wheel after dropping off her children to school, looking very sombre.

With her makeup done completely muted, the mum-of-three wore a traditional camel-coloured wool coat with classic lapels and a finely checked mocha scarf for the school run.

This is the first time Princess Kate has been spotted since her brother-in-law Harry exposed her rift with wife Meghan Markle over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress, among many other extraordinary revelations.

The sighting also comes hours after the death of King Constantine II, the last monarch of Greece, was announced. Constantine had close ties to the British royal family, since he was the first cousin to Prince Philip and second cousin to King Charles.

The pair were very close, with Charles even naming Constantine as Prince William's godfather. William himself would go on to be named godfather of Constantine's first grandson, Constantine Alexios.

Over the past week, the spotlight has been under the royal family after the Duke of Sussex lifted the lid on private discussions between himself and Meghan with the Prince and Princess of Wales in his new book, Spare.

Prince Harry then touched upon their relationship with ITV's Tom Bradby on Sunday, saying the idea of him and his wife being the "fab four" with the Prince William and Kate was "something the British press created" and it "created competition".

He said: "The idea of the four of us being together was always a hope for me. Before it was Meghan, whoever it was going to be, I always hoped that the four of us would get on.

"But, very quickly it became Meghan versus Kate. And that, when it plays out so publicly, you can’t hide from that, right? Especially when within my family you have the newspapers laid out pretty much in every single palace and house that is around."

