Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recreate Prince William and Kate Middleton's Sydney Harbour Bridge pose The royal couple posed against the stunning backdrop of Sydney Harbour Bridge

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking Australia by storm! The royal couple, who announced their baby news to the world on Monday, have been wowing their fans down under over the past few days by making visits to local landmarks - including Sydney Opera House. On Tuesday, Harry and Meghan posed for a rare loved-up picture, recreating one of Prince William and Kate's photos in front of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge. It's not surprising that the picture, taken by New South Wales Government, has since gone viral on social media.

Prince Harry and Meghan at Sydney Opera House

Prince Harry and Meghan's visit to Australia comes four years after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Opera House. The three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand was the first official trip overseas with their son Prince George. This week, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, were greeted by crowds that had been waiting outside the Royal Opera House for hours - including 98-year-old Sydney resident Daphne Dunne.

Prince William and Kate paid a visit there in 2014

Upon seeing the well-wisher, Prince Harry immediately recognised her and quickly walked over to embrace her before introducing her to Meghan for the first time. "I'm going to get my wife to come here and say hello," he said. Chatting to Daphne, the former actress gushed: "I'm so happy to finally meet you, I've heard so much about you." The pair spent a few minutes with her before telling her to enjoy the rest of her day, with Meghan adding: "Hopefully the next time we see you we'll have our little one with us."

Just moments before, Harry and Meghan announced that they were expecting their first child together. Ahead of their 16-day tour of Australia, Kensington Palace released a statement which read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

