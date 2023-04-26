Revealed: What Meghan Markle said to Prince Harry on flirty date night

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were the picture of happiness on Monday evening as they stepped out for a date night in LA.

The couple were in the crowd to watch the LA Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

And their loved-up display saw them sharing sweet exchanges and laughing, their heads close together as Meghan lovingly touched her husband's arm. See their sweet interaction in the video below...

Footage from their outing was shared on the NBA's official Twitter account – and it left a number of fans questioning what the couple were saying.

According to the lipreader, Jeremy Freeman, they were giving their verdict on their evening out.

© Getty Images Meghan and Harry were in high spirits at the game

He told the Mirror that at the beginning of the clip, Meghan tells Harry, "It's brilliant" with her husband seemingly saying, "Yeah," as he nods in agreement.

Meghan then adds, "Right, it's because it's your favourite there," before the camera then cuts back to the on-court action.

© Getty Images Meghan stunned in pink shorts, a matching blazer and nude heels

Meghan was dressed to impress for the date night. She opted for pink shorts from STAUD, which she teamed with a matching STAUD oversized blazer, a white T-shirt and nude heels. Harry, meanwhile, was dressed down in jeans, a blazer and trainers.

It was Meghan's first in-person public appearance since confirming she will not be attending the King's coronation on 6 May.

She did, however, appear in a video shared a few hours earlier as she paid tribute to her close friend Misan Harriman.

Meghan Markle spoke fondly of Misan

Meghan was seen on screen with a sleek new look, her long hair worn down in a poker-straight style.

Misan is a long-time friend of Meghan's. He’s been called on by the Duke and Duchess to document some of their most personal moments, from the announcement of Meghan's second pregnancy, to the first official solo portrait of their daughter Lilibet, captured during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

With that in mind, Meghan filmed a short introduction for Misan ahead of a recent Ted talk, in which she spoke about their special bond.

© Photo: Getty Images Meghan is close friends with Misan Harriman

She said: "Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I've experienced his talent first hand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family. And I know there are many others who share this experience.

"His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see along with some of the planet's most recognisable faces.

"But this wasn't always his path and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what he credits for his success. I am so thrilled to welcome to the TED stage, my dear friend Misan Harriman.”