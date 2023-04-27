Queen Consort Camilla makes rare comment about marriage to King Charles just days ahead of coronation

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on 9 April, and following the special day, Camilla gave a rare insight into their marriage.

In a thank you card sent to a royal fan who had offered anniversary well wishes, Camilla wrote: "Thank you for your thoughtful message for our 18th wedding anniversary. It is hard to believe how quickly time has flown by…!"

The Queen Consort signed off the card: "With best wishes, Camilla," leaving the receiver delighted.

© Instagram Queen Consort Camilla sent this letter to a royal fan

"After a stressful few days at work, receiving this response today put a massive smile on my face," she captioned the photo.

"A personalised thank you card from Queen Camilla for the warm wishes sent for Their Majesties 18th wedding anniversary," she added.

The front of the card featured a charming photo of Charles and Camilla taken in November 2022, on a visit to Colchester.

It's likely well wishes from the public meant a lot to the couple, because while their wedding anniversary is, of course, a time for celebration, it has been tinged with sadness for the last few years, as King Charles' father, the late Prince Philip, sadly died on the same date in 2021.

© Getty Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles have been married for 18 years

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II were likely in Charles and Camilla's thoughts on their special day, though neither were in attendance at their wedding in 2005, deciding not to attend because of the late Queen's role as head of the Church of England, which discourages divorce.

They did, however, host a reception for the newlyweds at Windsor Castle later that day, showing that they very much approved of the union. Remind yourself of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's love story below.

A look back at Prince Charles and Camilla's relationship

