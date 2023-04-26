King Charles coronation: Surprise as unexpected guest confirms attendance

The coronation is taking place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May

The invites have been sent and the RSVPs are flying in ahead of King Charles's coronation.

Some 2,000 guests will be in attendance inside Westminster Abbey for the historic event – including one unexpected invitee. Find out everything you need to know about the coronation in our special video below...

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Michelle O'Neill - who has been serving as Vice President of Sinn Féin since 2018 – confirmed she will be in the congregation.

Michelle wrote: "I have accepted an invitation to attend the coronation of King Charles lll. We are living in a time of great change. A time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations and focus on the opportunities the next decade will bring."

© Charles McQuillan Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill is attending

She continued: "I am an Irish Republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion.

"I am committed to being a First Minister for all, representing the whole community, and advancing peace and reconciliation through respectful and mature engagement.

© NIALL CARSON King Charles shakes hands with Irish republican Sinn Fein party Northern Leader Michelle

"Therefore, I will join President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, international figures, other party leaders and the Assembly Speaker for the coronation of King Charles III."

A number of other high-profile figures have already confirmed their attendance.

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain will be among the guests

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, Monegasque royal Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Carl Gustaf and his daughter Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Japan's Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko are all confirmed to attend.

Last month, royal fans were given their first look at the invitations that had been sent out for the coronation.

At the same time, the royal palace also confirmed at the time that Charles's eldest grandson, Prince George, will take on a prominent role at the ceremony.

The nine-year-old, who is second-in-line to the throne, is one of four Pages of Honour to the King, along with the children of family friends, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, 13, and Ralph Tollemache, 12.