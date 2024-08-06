11 adorable photos of royals at the beach: Princess Kate, Prince George, Prince Harry & more

The royals are an outdoorsy bunch! From perfecting their skills on the polo pitch to exploring Balmoral's picturesque estate, they have a long-standing love affair with nature and the outdoor world.



Above all, they relish spending time by the sea, soaking up the invigorating salty air, and cooling off in the refreshing waves. Chief among those succumbing to the call of the sea are the Prince and Princess of Wales who frequently spend time on the Isles of Scilly.

WATCH: William and Kate play on the beach with their children in 10th wedding anniversary video

King Charles had a passion for windsurfing and was a keen swimmer in his younger years, while The Queen Mother adored walking her beloved pet corgis along the Norfolk coastline. As many key members of the Firm continue to enjoy their summer break, join us as we highlight some of our favourite photos of royals enjoying a day out at the beach...

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate Wish we were there! William and Kate looked to be having a whale of a time as they headed to the beach after a Garifuna Festival during their 2022 Platinum Jubilee tour of Belize.



© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their shoes to enjoy a yoga session on Australia's Bondi Beach during their royal tour in October 2018. The newlyweds announced at the beginning of their overseas visit that they were expecting their first child.



© Getty Images Queen Camilla Queen Camilla enjoyed a day out with Dame Judi Dench on the Isle of Wight in 2018. The pair are pictured on Queen Victoria's private beach next to Osborne House.



© Getty Images The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry visited the Nevis turtle conservation project on Lover's Beach during an official visit in 2016. The Prince reportedly flew to see his then-girlfriend Meghan in Toronto after the trip.



© Getty Images Princess Kate Kate impressed us all when she ran along Manly Beach in Sydney, in a pair of towering wedges during the royal tour of Australia in 2014. The mother-of-three kept her cool in the heat in a white Broderie Anglaise dress crafted by local designer Zimmermann.



© Getty Images King Charles And here's a throwback to Kate's father-in-law Charles, pictured running on the beach in his swimming trunks in 1985!



© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla Charles and Camilla visited stunning Porthcressa Beach in St Mary's on the Isles of Scilly during their tour of Devon and Cornwall in July 2021.



© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate William and Kate tried out a land yachting session on the picturesque West Sands beach in St Andrews during their mini tour of Scotland in May 2021. St Andrews holds happy memories for the couple, as that's where they first met at university 20 years ago.



© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla Charles and Camilla made us wish we were there, as they enjoyed a stroll along the beach in Grenada during a royal tour in 2019. While Charles kept his brogues on, Camilla was happy to feel the sand between her toes.



© Getty Images The Queen Mother We love this image of the Queen Mother enjoying a walk with one of her pet corgis along a Norfolk beach in 1982.



© The Princess of Wales Prince William & children Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appeared in their element as they joyously jumped from a sand dune whilst in Norfolk. The image, taken by Princess Kate, was released to mark William's birthday in June.



