Princess Kate 'made it clear' to King Charles that her children come first in royal role

A new book about the Princess of Wales has revealed how the mother-of-three is carving out her royal role on her own terms, with the clear aim of putting family first.

In this week's issue of HELLO!, Robert Jobson, author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, describes how Kate let both the late Queen and her father-in-law, King Charles, know that she would be doing things at her own pace.

© Chris Jackson "She made it very clear to the King that she's not going to be rushed into doing things that she doesn't necessarily want to do," said Robert Jobson

"With her children, she made it very clear to both the late Queen and to the Prince of Wales, as he was – now the King – that she's not going to be rushed into doing things that she doesn't necessarily want to do," Robert told HELLO!

"That takes quite a lot of courage, because you're in a very alien world.

"But I think she realizes that she only has one shot at this. She's got three young children, and they have to come first."

As Kate continues her recovery from cancer, Robert believes the Princess is right to prioritise her private and family life while she can.

"She's very calm," he said. "She's a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she's gone through, you don't want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you've had anything to do with your health.

"You live day by day; you do the things you want to do.

"Her children are very, very young. This is a time she won't get back again.

"The difference between her and other people is that, in your career, you may have different phases. With her career, it's only going to get more and more official."

Kate's cancer diagnosis

In June, the Princess, 42, gave a public update saying that she was making "good progress" with her treatment for preventative chemotherapy. But she candidly added she has "good days and bad days" and, although she has been working from home, she said: "I am not out of the woods yet."

She did reveal that she was hoping to join a "few public engagements over the summer," but that such appearances should not signal her official return to duty.

So far, Kate has attended Trooping the Colour in June, and Wimbledon in July.

© Getty Images Kate has made a few public appearances this summer, including attending Wimbledon in July

The Waleses' summer plans

She and her family are expected to travel to Balmoral later this month though, to join the King, Queen Camilla, and other royals on their traditional Scottish summer break.

As per tradition, the Waleses usually fly to Aberdeenshire around the August bank holiday and stay at Balmoral Castle for a few days.

With copious amounts of green space, horse riding, fishing, barbecues, picnics and fresh air galore, it's no wonder the royals love taking their children to Balmoral for the final instalment of summer before school resumes in September.

