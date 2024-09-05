King Charles was a total heartthrob with bristling moustache - see rare photo

King Charles has rocked an array of bristling looks over the years!



While the monarch has long sported a clean-shaven look, Charles once flaunted a rugged beard reminiscent of his father Prince Philip circa 1945.

© Getty Images Prince Charles sporting a beard at the Badminton Horse Trials in 1976

But did you know that His Majesty once also experimented with a moustache in the 1970s? Bidding farewell to his clean-shaven aesthetic, the father-of-two grew out a bristling pencil tache that has since caught on with myriad A-listers including Brad Pitt and Henry Cavill.

While there are limited snapshots of the monarch modelling his moustache, Charles was photographed with his head-turning facial hair back in 1975 as he was installed as Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath in Westminster Abbey.

© Getty Images Charles once rocked a bristling moustache!

In the rare photo, Charles looked every inch a modern-day Prince Charming dressed in his smart military gear and a rippling red cape. While the royal's dapper outfit certainly took centre stage, Charles' glossy brunette locks and striking facial hair had us doing a double take!

© Getty Images Charles wearing ceremonial robes after being installed as a Great Master of the Most Honorable Order of the Bath

Charles' bearded looks were later adopted by his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The future king has dabbled with beards over the years, famously stepping out on Christmas Day in 2008 with a bristling look, and more recently this month during a visit to The Saatchi Gallery.

© Getty Images Prince William returned to his royal duties sporting a beard

Royal fans were quick to share their thoughts on social media, with one writing: "William's beard is back, and he's never looked better!" while a second noted: "So handsome!!"

Prince Harry, meanwhile, opted for a bearded look when he tied the knot with Meghan Markle back in 2018. His decision to rock facial hair opposed military protocol which requires those who don The Blues and Royals uniform to sport a bare face.

© Getty Images Harry asked the late Queen for permission to keep his beard for his wedding

As a result, the Duke of Sussex had to get permission from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. "I didn't want [Meghan Markle] coming down the aisle and seeing a total stranger," Harry wrote in his memoir Spare, explaining the reason he asked the Queen's permission to keep his beard.

The Duke of Sussex also revealed William's thoughts on his beard. "Ah - there it was," Harry penned. "After he'd come back from an assignment with Special Forces, Willy was sporting a full beard, and someone told him to be a good boy, run along, and shave it. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he'd been denied."