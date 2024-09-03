Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla shares cancer update on King Charles during poignant outing
Subscribe
Queen Camilla shares cancer update on King Charles during poignant outing
queen camilla smiling in green dress© Getty Images

Queen Camilla shares fresh health update on King Charles during poignant outing

The royal opened the Dyson Cancer Centre in Bath

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Camilla has shared a fresh health update on her husband King Charles who was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer earlier this year.

Her Majesty spoke about Charles during a visit to Bath where she opened the state-of-the-art Dyson Cancer Centre.

queen camilla shaking hands with someone© Getty Images
The Queen Consort visted Bath on Tuesday

When asked about the King's health, Camilla, 77, told Macmillan Cancer Support worker Suzy Moon: "He is doing very well."

During her visit, Camilla toured the new centre and mingled with some of the Cancer Centre's supporters.

group of women touring hospital© Getty Images
Camilla toured the Dyson Cancer Centre at the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

The Royal United Hospital (home to the new Dyson Cancer Centre) provides cancer services to over 500,000 people in the South West and is one of the largest of its kind in the region. 

The new Dyson Cancer Centre brings together the majority of the RUH's cancer services, including a research hub, chemotherapy and radiotherapy services, a 22-bed in-patient ward, a dedicated pharmacy and nuclear medicine and physics teams.

woman in green dress holding bouquet of flowers© Getty Images
Queen Camilla donned a green floral shirt dress

Construction began in 2011 after supporters raised £10 million in public donations. An additional £40 million was supplied by government funding, with the centre opening to patients in April this year.

During her tour, the Queen also visited the Macmillan Wellbeing Hub - a non-clinical space designed to provide practical and emotional support to patients, families, and carers.

camilla holding bouquet of flowers next to wooden plaque© Getty Images
The royal unveiled a plaque towards the end of her visit

To conclude her visit, Camilla unveiled a plaque to officially open the Dyson Cancer Centre. In an impromptu speech, she said: “Can I congratulate all of you on this wonderful centre. I've had a very brief tour around but everybody I’ve met, whether its patients or families or the nursing staff and the helpers, all seem to be over the moon about it.

"It's got a very welcoming atmosphere, and you can see that it actually raises people's spirits in very difficult times." 

At the weekend, Charles and Camilla hosted Sir Keir Starmer at Balmoral for his first official weekend at the royal retreat as Prime Minister.

The Labour leader was joined by his wife Victoria, with the pair arriving at the Scottish bolthole on Saturday.

Victoria Starmer, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at The White House © Getty Images
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife, Victoria

According to the Court Circular, the Prime Minister had an audience with the King on Saturday evening, and on Sunday, he joined Charles and Camilla at Crathie Kirk for the weekly church service.

It was just an overnight stay for the Starmers, with the couple departing from the Castle on Sunday, as Parliament returned from recess on Monday.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Why Balmoral is so special to the royal family

This isn't the first time the monarch has hosted guests at his Balmoral property. Back in August, Charles and Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

King Charles inspects guard of honour at Balmoral© Getty Images
The King was officially welcomed to Balmoral on 19 August

They were pictured at Crathie Kirk on the Balmoral estate, with Princess Kate making her first appearance at the Scottish church since confirming her cancer diagnosis in March.

Prior to visiting Scotland, Kate and her family had been spending time at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, which is located on the Sandringham Estate.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More