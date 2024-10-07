James Middleton reveals how son Inigo is doted on by sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton's children

James Middleton is experiencing the joys of fatherhood, and his baby son Inigo already has a devoted group of young admirers - his seven cousins!

The younger siblings of the Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton have taken to James and his wife Alizee Thevenet's baby son with love and care.

© Instagram / @jmidy James Middleton is a doting father to little Inigo

In the latest edition of My Saturday column in The Telegraph, James - who recently released a new book - has opened up about the younger Middleton generation, and gushed how they dote on his one-year-old boy.

"We'll often stop at my parents' house for tea or supper," he revealed. "My sisters and I are all within 30 minutes' drive, so there is often an aunt or a cousin passing through, too.

"The cousins all play their role in looking after Inigo – there's seven of them altogether at the moment. I think they're all impressed at how much of a mess Inigo can make. But there's lots of laughter and giggles about."

Kate, 42, shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with her husband Prince William, while Pippa is a mother-of-three to Arthur, Grace, and Rose with her husband James Matthews.

In his new memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, Kate's younger brother James gives sweet details into his upbringing – and has offered plenty of insight into life with his sisters.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis met baby Inigo when he was two days old

"Even when I had my depression I recognised the importance of family, and rather than one person being burdened with it all, it's shared," he added to the publication. "I think any challenge that a family goes through is one that brings them together."

Ahead of the release of his book, James opened up to HELLO! and revealed how he took parenting advice from his sisters Kate and Pippa.

© Getty James and Alizee are parents to little Inigo

"It's been wonderful, seeing them become mothers and being so dedicated and strong. I'm in awe of that," James said, before quipping: "I've been fortunate to see how my sisters have done it and take tips along the way – some I take on board, and others I'm like: 'Hmm.'"

Of borrowing the children's hand-me-downs for his own son Inigo, he added: "They are milestones, because [my sisters] remember when their child was wearing something, and how old they were – it takes them back. It's been a lovely thing for them."