Inside Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' ultra-private family life with their three children

The Princess of Wales' younger sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews christened their youngest child, seven-month-old daughter Rose, this week in their local Berkshire village church.

Together the couple share three children together: Arthur, four, Grace, nearly two, and baby Rose. However, we are still yet to see a photo of the children as Pippa, 39, and James, 47, keep their home life extremely private in contrast to Princess Kate's very public royal life.

Below, we take a look at Pippa's family setup with her husband and children…

Pippa Middleton's wedding

Pippa and James married on 20 May 2017 at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire which is close to her parents' home.

Pippa and James on their wedding day

The bride looked stunning in a floor-length Giles Deacon dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps and a handmade Maidenhair Fern tiara. Pippa also wore the same pair of delicate diamond drop Robinson Pelham earrings that were commissioned for the Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011.

Pippa's royal niece Princess Charlotte and nephew Prince George were a bridesmaid and page boy at the happy occasion.

Pippa Middleton's countryside home

Like her sister Kate who lives in Windsor, Pippa also lives in Berkshire after relocating to the countryside from London. Her mother and father Carole and Michael are also nearby in Berkshire, as well as her brother James, who lives with his wife Alizee Thevenet.

Pippa and James recently purchased a spectacular £15million home, which features a staggering 30 rooms and around 150 acres of grounds that houses a walled garden and greenhouses, according to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential.

Pippa and James live in the countryside

The couple revealed their plans to transform the outdoor area of their home last December but the proposal has been met with concern by the local authorities, it is reported.

Pippa Middleton's eldest child Arthur

Pippa and James welcomed their first child, Arthur Michael William Matthews, on 15 October 2018 at St Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing, the same birthing centre Princess Kate and Prince William chose.

Pippa while pregnant with Arthur

A spokesperson told HELLO! at the time: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

It's thought that Arthur's middle names pay tribute to members of the family – Michael is Pippa's father's name and was also the name of James' younger brother who tragically died in 1999 while climbing Mouth Everest.

Pippa Middleton's middle child Grace

Pippa and James welcomed their second child, Grace Elizabeth Jane, on 15 March 2021 at around 4.22am, weighing 6lbs 7oz.

A family source told HELLO!: "Mother and baby are doing well. She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

The baby girl's middle names were an adorable tribute to her grandmothers Jane Matthews and Carole Elizabeth Middleton, and could possibly have honoured the late Queen Elizabeth II too.

Pippa with her sister Princess Kate

Pippa Middleton's third child Rose

Pippa kept her third pregnancy so quiet that we only realised she was expecting when she debuted her bump at the late Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace celebrations in June 2022!

Pippa whilst expecting her third child

Shortly afterwards, little Rose arrived in the world, joining her elder siblings Arthur and Grace in the Middleton family.

It's thought that Pippa may employ a Norland Nanny to help care for her brood, just as her sister Princess Kate does for George, Charlotte and Louis.

Pippa Middleton on motherhood

The mother-of-three opened up about parenthood to activewear brand Hoka, revealing how her focus has shifted since becoming a mother.

The keen sportswoman explained: "Family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time. Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. I suppose, my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!"

Speaking about how she fits exercise into her mummy lifestyle, she revealed: "Being active with son in the park or playground, transporting him on the back of my bike, and buggy running when he was a baby have been ways in which I have been able to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy.

"It's helped manage my weight, is time efficient and gives us both the chance to enjoy the fresh air and explore the great outdoors."

She added: "One day, my dream would be to participate in a sporting challenge or epic adventure with my own children."

