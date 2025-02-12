Princess Anne's husband pictured in crutches following home incident

Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence has returned to royal engagements following his recent injury.

The devoted husband of Princess Anne was all smiles as he stepped out at the Science and Innovation Park in Wroughton, Swindon on Tuesday.

The Wiltshire Lieutenancy's official X account shared snapshots from the engagement, including a heartwarming image of Sir Timothy posing with his crutches.

Despite his injury, he appeared to be in high spirits, taking a keen interest in the park's cutting-edge collections. While details of his injury remain private, his latest outing suggests he is well on the road to recovery.

Last month, Sir Tim was notably absent from the Princess Royal’s two-day visit to South Africa, having been forced to withdraw due to his condition.

© Getty Images Sir Tim had to pull out of the South Africa tour last month

It is understood he had been recuperating from a suspected torn ligament, sustained while working on the Gatcombe estate.

Last year, Sir Tim suffered another minor injury. He had reportedly sustained the nasty injury whilst gardening. According to The Telegraph, the "gardening incident involved some fencing".

Days after, Sir Tim was pictured sporting a black eye at the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) at Westminster Abbey. The injury didn't go unnoticed at the ceremony, which was also attended by the Duke of Kent, the president of the RNLI.

Sir Tim has been at the Princess Royal's side since they met during the 1980s. He has supported her through heavy moments during her life, including the deaths of her parents, Prince Philip and the late Queen.

He has also been there on numerous royal events, including engagements, garden parties and King Charles' coronation.

While the royal couple don't have children of their own, Timothy has proven to be quite the stepfather to Anne's children from her previous marriage, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.