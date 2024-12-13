Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The unexpected way Princess Anne celebrated her wedding anniversary revealed
Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Timothy Laurence attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church© Getty

The Princess Royal married Sir Tim Laurence 32 years ago

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Princess Royal may have had a personal celebration on Thursday, but it was business as usual for the hard-working royal.

Princess Anne marked 32 years of marriage with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, on 12 December but the King's sister spent the day carrying out engagements in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Firstly, Princess visited Quadram Institute's Science, Food and Health Research Facility in Norfolk on Thursday morning.

Arriving wearing a chocolate brown coat, a patterned scarf and knee-high boots, she later donned a lab coat to tour the facility on the Norwich Research Park.

The Quadram Institute brings together researchers, academics and NHS clinicians to address global challenges in human health, food and disease.

Anne shook hands and met with 60 members of staff and students during her visit.

Her next port of call was a Beneficiaries Christmas Luncheon at Newmarket Racecourse, Rowley Mile, Newmarket. Anne, who is a former equestrian, attended the event in her capacity as President of Racing Welfare.

No doubt the Princess was back at her Gloucestershire estate in time to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

She and former Royal Navy officer Sir Tim tied the knot at Crathie Kirk church, near Balmoral, in 1992 as the Church of Scotland permitted second marriage for divorcees.

Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne driving away from their wedding© Getty
Timothy and Anne walked down the aisle in 1992

Unlike her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips at Westminster Abbey in 1973, Anne's second nuptials were much more low-key.

There were around 30 guests in attendance at the private ceremony, with the bride wearing a white knee-length dress with a spray of flowers in her hair.

The Princess wore black shoes for her second wedding© Shutterstock
Anne wore an unconventional knee-length dress

A reception took place at Craigowan Lodge and Sir Tim, who was a former equerry to the late Queen, did not receive a title.

Sir Tim often accompanies his wife at royal engagements and was knighted as a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order by the late Queen in 2011.

couple at equestrian event© Getty Images
The couple at British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse in October

Anne shares two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, with her first husband, Captain Mark.

She is also grandmother to Peter's daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, and Zara's three children – Mia, ten, Lena, six, and Lucas, three.

