King Charles interrupts recovery from hospitalisation with emotional statement

King Charles has sent the people of Myanmar his condolences following the devastating earthquake.

The Monarch has been recovering after he paid a brief visit to the hospital on Thursday over side effects from his cancer treatment. He is reported to be at staying his royal residence at Highgrove Estate, Gloucestershire

Charles's message

The message, which was shared on the official social media channels for the King and Queen read: "The people of Myanmara. My wife and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with its tragic loss of life and appalling damage to homes, buildings and livelihoods, not to mention the destruction of sacred pagodas, monasteries and other places of worship.

© Instagram The King issued a statement on behalf of him and his wife

"I know that the people of Myanmar continue to endure so much hardship and tragedy in your lives, and I have long admired your extraordinary resilience and spirit.

"At this most difficult and heartbreaking of times, my wife and I send our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the profound tragedy of losing their loved ones, their homes and their precious livelihoods."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

The King's hospital visit

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement explaining the King had been paid a brief visit to the hospital over side effects from his cancer treatment.

The visit meant that Charles had to cancel all his planned engagements in Birmingham on Friday.

© Getty Images King Charles leaves Clarence House after brief hospital visit on Thursday

Despite the trip, on Friday morning Charles looked pleased to see royal fans as he departed Clarence House waving to onlookers, reportedly on the way to his Highgrove residence.

Just before his departure, the Princess Royal was seen being escorted out of Clarence House in her Bentley, having paid her brother a thoughtful visit.