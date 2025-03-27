Buckingham Palace issues rare statement on King Charles' health following 'brief' hospital visit due to 'side effects' of treatment

King Charles has been forced to cancel several royal engagements after the monarch underwent a secret and "brief" visit to hospital.

The 76-year-old had been due to hold engagements on Thursday afternoon and to visit Birmingham on Friday, but he has now cancelled the trip in order to focus on his recovery following his cancer diagnosis last year. HELLO! understands that the King has returned to his London home of Clarence House and will be working from there.

WATCH: King’s cancer treatment ‘to continue into' 2025

HELLO! also understands that the King's recovery from his illness is progressing as expected and that incidents like this are expected.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.

© Getty Images Charles was diagnosed with cancer last year

"His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

A spokesperson added: "His Majesty was due to receive Credentials from the Ambassadors ofthree different nations this afternoon. Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four publicengagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion.

© Getty Images The King cancelled a trip to Birmingham

"He very much hopes that they can rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologiesto all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible."