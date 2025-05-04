Prince William reveals children's secret inspiration in touching tribute

Prince William has praised Sir David Attenborough in a moving statement ahead of the naturalist’s 99th birthday this week. He described Sir David as a “true giant” and revealed that his influence had deeply shaped his children’s understanding of the planet.

William’s tribute was published in The Mail on Sunday and highlights the close personal and professional connection between the royal and the environmental campaigner. The Prince of Wales credited Sir David with inspiring his family: “He has inspired my children and me in so many ways.”

An influence on George, Charlotte and Louis

William, 41, said his eldest son, Prince George, now 10, was particularly affected after watching a programme about extinction. He revealed that George once turned to him and asked: “I don’t want to watch any more – why has it come to this?”

The moment had a lasting impact. William said it spurred him to act more boldly on climate issues and continue working closely with those making change, including Sir David.

Later that year, George, along with Princess Charlotte, now nine, and Prince Louis, now six, had the chance to interview Sir David in a short clip shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts. The children asked him questions about animals, nature and his favourite creatures.

Working together for Earthshot

Sir David is a key supporter of William’s Earthshot Prize – a global environmental award that grants £1 million to five projects each year to tackle climate issues. He appeared alongside William at the launch of the prize and has remained closely involved ever since.

William said: “We celebrate not just a milestone of years, but a lifetime of extraordinary service to our planet.”

He added: “Through his boundless curiosity, gentle wisdom and unwavering commitment... he has brought the wonders of Earth into our homes and into our hearts.”

A guiding voice on nature

Sir David’s voice has become synonymous with nature documentaries for generations of viewers. William acknowledged this impact, saying: “His voice has become a guiding light in our understanding of nature, and his message – that we must cherish and protect our planet – has never been more vital.”

William also praised the broadcaster’s grace and urgency in leading the climate conversation: “May we all raise a glass to a true giant – and continue the mission he has led.

A new message for the oceans

Sir David’s latest documentary, Ocean, will premiere in UK cinemas this week. It focuses on the damage caused by industrial fishing, particularly bottom trawling, which he says is “draining the life from our oceans.”

In the film, he reflects on his life and legacy: “After living for nearly 100 years, I now understand that if we save the sea we save our world.”

He adds: “When I first saw the sea as a boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity. Now… we know the opposite is true.”

The film is expected to prompt further public discussion about ocean conservation and sustainable fishing practices. It continues Sir David’s decades-long mission to protect the natural world through education and storytelling.

Sir David is expected to attend the London premiere of Ocean on Thursday – his 99th birthday. The appearance will mark one of his few public outings since stepping back from regular broadcast work.