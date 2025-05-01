David Attenborough’s London sanctuary where he’s 'approaching end of life'

David Attenborough, 98, has given a candid interview to The Independent where he has admitted he's now "approaching the end of his life", so as the legendary presenter slows down and spends more time than ever at his beloved London home, we take a look at his city haven.

In a previous interview with The Telegraph, he called his area of Richmond his "favourite place on earth", and several photos have been released over the years inside his private residence. See the pictures...

© Photo: Rex Living room David posed for a photo in his living room in 2005. It's decorated with striking lilac carpets and white walls, and furniture includes a set of brown leather sofas, a white bookcase, a dark oak wooden dresser and various vases and ornaments.And, of course, there are wildlife pictures on the wall!



© Photo: Rex An older photo of David from the same angle showed that there is a dark oak wooden coffee table in the middle of the seating arrangement.





© Photo: Rex A different view of the room showed a selection of VHS', DVDs and CDs at one side on the floor, as well as two concrete-look vases. There is a large painting of a mountain landscape hanging above the sofa.





© Photo: Rex David's space has unique windows that are a focal point of the room.The windows were lined with floor-length brown curtains at the time.



© Photo: Rex The hallway David's traditional hall has a wooden shelving unit with glass shelves where David displays vases and hand-painted plates no doubt collected from his various travels around the world.



© Photo: Rex The garden As expected, David does his best to attract and look after the local wildlife, including the birds in which he feeds with a silver metallic bird feeder positioned on the tree. The exterior of the building, meanwhile, is painted a vibrant lilac, with white window frames and a grey tiled roof.

© Photo: Rex An animal theme is also apparent in a rhino-shaped stone seat which David has on the patio area of his outdoor space.

