Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Attenborough’s London sanctuary where he's 'approaching end of life'
Subscribe
David Attenborough’s London sanctuary where he's 'approaching end of life'
older man with white hair in navy jacket

David Attenborough’s London sanctuary where he’s 'approaching end of life'

See the presenter's abode in London

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

David Attenborough, 98, has given a candid interview to The Independent where he has admitted he's now "approaching the end of his life", so as the legendary presenter slows down and spends more time than ever at his beloved London home, we take a look at his city haven. 

In a previous interview with The Telegraph, he called his area of Richmond his "favourite place on earth", and several photos have been released over the years inside his private residence. See the pictures...

david attenborough home living room© Photo: Rex

Living room

David posed for a photo in his living room in 2005. It's decorated with striking lilac carpets and white walls, and furniture includes a set of brown leather sofas, a white bookcase, a dark oak wooden dresser and various vases and ornaments.And, of course, there are wildlife pictures on the wall!

david attenborough home living room table© Photo: Rex

An older photo of David from the same angle showed that there is a dark oak wooden coffee table in the middle of the seating arrangement.


david attenborough home living room sofa© Photo: Rex

A different view of the room showed a selection of VHS', DVDs and CDs at one side on the floor, as well as two concrete-look vases. There is a large painting of a mountain landscape hanging above the sofa.


david attenborough house living room pic© Photo: Rex

David's space has unique windows that are a focal point of the room.The windows were lined with floor-length brown curtains at the time.

david attenborough home hallway© Photo: Rex

The hallway

David's traditional hall has a wooden shelving unit with glass shelves where David displays vases and hand-painted plates no doubt collected from his various travels around the world. 

david attenborough home garden© Photo: Rex

The garden

As expected, David does his best to attract and look after the local wildlife, including the birds in which he feeds with a silver metallic bird feeder positioned on the tree.

The exterior of the building, meanwhile, is painted a vibrant lilac, with white window frames and a grey tiled roof.

david attenborough home garden chair© Photo: Rex

An animal theme is also apparent in a rhino-shaped stone seat which David has on the patio area of his outdoor space. 

WATCH: David Attenborough gets quizzed by the royals

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More