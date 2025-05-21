Ella Windsor's exciting next venture amid new role - exclusive

Ella Windsor is known for her passion for music, being the only member of the royal family to have ever published their own songs.

Having recently become patron of Restore the Music, a charity which provides state schools across the country with world class musical instruments and music tech resources, the singer-songwriter has overseas travel plans on the horizon.

"I plan a lot of projects, but I'm also open to opportunities that come up, like song-writing partnerships and professional collaborations," she tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview.

"I'm currently working with MAD Impact Foundation — Make a Difference — on a global concert for climate set to take place on the shores of Brazil days before COP30. It's a celebration and a call to action, and will bring together a fantastic line up of artists and speakers to amplify the moral urgency of the climate crisis," she says, clearly excited about the event, all proceeds of which will directly fund climate technology solutions as well as climate education.

"For now, my focus is on this, as well as my new role as patron of Restore the Music. I'd like people to know what an exceptional impact this charity can have on children's lives."

New role

Ella attended the charity's gala celebrations at Nobu Hotel in London, in her new role.

Praising the talents of the performers, Ella says: "It was so uplifting to hear the students play. One of the school bands kicked off the evening with Proud Mary which was fantastic. There was so much energy."

© Phoebe Rolls Craig Terry, Restore the Music CEO Polly Stepan and Lady Ella Windsor visit School 21, in London E15

The charity works with schools in some of the most deprived communities across the country.

"Even if those schools have music departments, they often don't have instruments to bring the music classes to life," Ella explains.

Childhood passion

Her own passion for music started when she herself was a child.

"I remember going to a delightful programme when I was very little called Fun with Music," she recalls. "It was led by this amazing lady, Ann Rachlin, who created an enchanting world for us, telling us stories set to classical music which brought the pieces to life. She sat in this wonderful big wicker chair with a high back - that was my first very magical and memorable experience of music when I was tiny."

© Damien Hockey Following in the footsteps of her famously philanthropic family, Ella is devoting her energies to supporting music in schools

Last year, Ella was also personally invited by the Princess of Wales to help put together Kate's now annual carol concert, Together at Christmas.

The singer-songwriter was among the congregation for the festive soiree at Westminster Abbey last December, with performances by the Royal Ballet School, Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith.

© Getty Images Lady Helen Taylor and Lady Gabriella Windsor arrive for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey

"It was such an honour to be involved, and very thoughtful and kind-hearted of the Princess to include me. I was very touched," she says. "She was so lovely to work with, always gracious, very creative and with so much vision and passion for the many charities and causes she supports."

