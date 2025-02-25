Lady Gabriella Kingston marks one year since husband Thomas Kingston's death

Tuesday marked a year since the tragic passing of Lady Gabriella's husband, Thomas Kingston, who was described as a "joyful, giving, full of life and caring person".

The financier died from a catastrophic head injury at his parents' home in the Cotswolds, aged 45, with a gun found near his body on 25 February 2024.

At the inquest into his death in December, Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, concluded that Thomas had taken his own life, adding: "The evidence of his wife, family and business partner all supports his lack of suicidal intent.

"He was suffering adverse effects of medication he had recently been prescribed."

The inquest was told that Thomas had initially been given sertraline, a drug used to treat depression, and zopiclone, a sleeping tablet, by a GP at the Royal Mews Surgery, a practice at Buckingham Palace used by royal household staff, after complaining of trouble sleeping following stress at work.

He later returned to the surgery saying they were not making him feel better, and his doctor moved him from sertraline to citalopram, a similar drug.

In the days leading up to his death, Thomas had stopped taking his medication.

© Getty Thomas and Lady Gabriella began dating in 2015

In a witness statement, his widow, Lady Gabriella, warned about the effects of drugs used to treat mental health problems.

The British writer, 43, said of her late husband: "[Work] was certainly a challenge for him over the years, but I highly doubt it would have led him to take his own life, and it seemed much improved.

"If anything had been troubling him, I'm positive that he would have shared that he was struggling severely. The fact that he took his life at the home of his beloved parents suggests the decision was the result of a sudden impulse."

© Getty Lady Gabriella's moving witness statement was read out at the inquest

She added: "The lack of any evidence of inclination it seems highly likely to me that he had an adverse reaction to the pills that led him to take his life.

"I believe anyone taking pills such as these need to be made more aware of the side effects to prevent any future deaths. If this could happen to Tom, this could happen to anyone."

Thomas' funeral was held at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London on 12 March 2024, with the Prince of Wales and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent among the royals in attendance to support Thomas' family and Lady Gabriella.

Supportive family

Lady Gabriella, who wed Thomas at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2019, described her marriage to Thomas as "deeply loving and trusting".

© Getty The couple on their wedding day in 2019

The daughter of the Prince and Princess of Kent has been supported by her immediate family and members of the royal family since her husband's death.

Lady Gabriella, also known as Ella to her friends, helped the Princess of Wales to plan her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey last December.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Lady Gabriella at Kate's Christmas concert

She supported Kate and played an advisory role with the organising team around the music performances that featured during the service.

A source said about Lady Gabriella: "She was very touched and grateful to the princess to be asked to contribute to her very special concert, and that she felt honoured to do so."

Calls for change

The one-year anniversary comes just weeks after Thomas' parents, Jill and Martin Kingston, called for a change for patients who are prescribed selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) - a widely used type of antidepressant.

In an emotional appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the couple said that they believe both the patient and the people close to them should be told explicitly about the potential side effects of the medication, including what can happen if they stop taking it.

© Getty Images Thomas' parents have called for change

"We'd really like to see that a person, a spouse, a partner, a parent, a close friend, somebody, was going to walk with them through it. Maybe they should be at that signing time," Martin said.

Paying tribute to their beloved son, Martin described Thomas as a "joyful, giving, full of life and caring person".

© Getty Images Thomas was described as a joyful and caring person

"I would like him to be remembered as someone with a big smile on his face," he added.

The couple revealed that they were sent more than 400 cards and letters after Thomas' death, with Martin saying: "So many of them told us things that we never knew."

If you have been affected by this story and wish to seek help, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year.