Princess Kate and Prince William mark 3rd anniversary of Queen's death with poignant outing

The Prince of Wales has marked the anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth's death alongside the Princess of Wales for a special royal engagement. The late monarch passed away on 8 September 2022, and William and Kate appeared in Sunningdale in her memory. Prince William and Kate visited the Women's Institute (or WI, as it is commonly known) which is the largest women's organisation in the UK. Not only is it a space for women to come together and work towards making positive changes in their local communities, but it was a cause close to the late Queen's heart.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate visit Sunningdale for poignant engagement

1/ 7 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William looks on lovingly at Kate The Prince and Princess of Wales pay tribute to the late Queen The Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales visited the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth.



2/ 7 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Kate and Prince William met with key figures from the Sunningdale WI chapter Meeting with members of the WI The Prince and Princess met with members from Sunningdale WI and across Berkshire to hear about the work of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects.



3/ 7 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Princess' new hair was on display Kate's lightened locks Kate looked stunning for the engagement. She kept her neewly lightened locks relaxed in subtle curls behind her ears. The Princess subtly debuted the hair change a few weeks ago before stepping out for her first engagement back from summer break with her new bronde hairdo.

4/ 7 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Princess looked stunning in an autumnal plaid dress Kate's plaid moment Princess Kate donned a tres chic plaid dress for today's occasion in grey, white and maroon - the perfect colours for fall. The dress featured puckered sleeves and a dramatic, frilled Peter Pan collar as well as silver buttons.



5/ 7 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William and Kate chat to members of the WI A cause close to the late Queen's heart The Women's Institute has a poignant royal connection, which has prompted William and Kate to make this outing as his late grandmother was a member for 80 years. She joined the organisation in 1943 at the age of 17 and later served as the president of the Sandringham WI from 2003 until her death three years ago. During her life, Her late Majesty was an active member and would regularly attend the New Year meet.



6/ 7 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate spoke with members from the Sunningdale chapter of the WI Kate chats to members of the WI Kate could be seen chatted to enthralled members of the Sunningdale chapter of the WI during her and Prince William's official outing.