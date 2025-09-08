Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate and Prince William mark 3rd anniversary of Queen's death with poignant outing
The Prince and Princess of Wales have today stepped out for a poignant outing with the Women's Institute to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's passing

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025, to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince will meet with members from Sunningdale WI there and across Berkshire to hear about the work of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
19 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales has marked the anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth's death alongside the Princess of Wales for a special royal engagement. The late monarch passed away on 8 September 2022, and William and Kate appeared in Sunningdale in her memory. Prince William and Kate visited the Women's Institute (or WI, as it is commonly known) which is the largest women's organisation in the UK. Not only is it a space for women to come together and work towards making positive changes in their local communities, but it was a cause close to the late Queen's heart.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025, to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince will meet with members from Sunningdale WI there and across Berkshire to hear about the work of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William looks on lovingly at Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales pay tribute to the late Queen

The Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales visited the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025, to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince will meet with members from Sunningdale WI there and across Berkshire to hear about the work of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Kate and Prince William met with key figures from the Sunningdale WI chapter

Meeting with members of the WI

The Prince and Princess met with members from Sunningdale WI and across Berkshire to hear about the work of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during a visit with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales to the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025, to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince will meet with members from Sunningdale WI there and across Berkshire to hear about the work of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Princess' new hair was on display

Kate's lightened locks

Kate looked stunning for the engagement. She kept her neewly lightened locks relaxed in subtle curls behind her ears. The Princess subtly debuted the hair change a few weeks ago before stepping out for her first engagement back from summer break with her new bronde hairdo.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during a visit with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales to the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025, to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince will meet with members from Sunningdale WI there and across Berkshire to hear about the work of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Princess looked stunning in an autumnal plaid dress

Kate's plaid moment

Princess Kate donned a tres chic plaid dress for today's occasion in grey, white and maroon - the perfect colours for fall. The dress featured puckered sleeves and a dramatic, frilled Peter Pan collar as well as silver buttons.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025, to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince will meet with members from Sunningdale WI there and across Berkshire to hear about the work of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate chat to members of the WI

A cause close to the late Queen's heart

The Women's Institute has a poignant royal connection, which has prompted William and Kate to make this outing as his late grandmother was a member for 80 years. She joined the organisation in 1943 at the age of 17 and later served as the president of the Sandringham WI from 2003 until her death three years ago. During her life, Her late Majesty was an active member and would regularly attend the New Year meet.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with members during a visit with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales to the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025, to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince will meet with members from Sunningdale WI there and across Berkshire to hear about the work of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate spoke with members from the Sunningdale chapter of the WI

Kate chats to members of the WI

Kate could be seen chatted to enthralled members of the Sunningdale chapter of the WI during her and Prince William's official outing.

SUNNINGDALE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 8: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales speak to members as they visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2025 in Sunningdale, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Prince William seems to be pleased with a good cup of tea

Time for a spot of tea

The Prince and Princess of Wales even had time to squeeze in a cup of tea during their visit. Prince William seems particularly pleased with his brew as he chats to members of the WI.

