Is Prince Andrew's fall from grace 'the worst crisis in living memory' for the royal family?

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, has described Prince Andrew's fall from grace as "the worst crisis in living memory" for the British royal family.

In this week's bonus episode of A Right Royal Podcast, Andrew told hosts Andrea Caamano and HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash that while the controversy surrounding the King’s brother does not eclipse the abdication of Edward VIII, it remains "the worst crisis in living memory."

"I really feel there's collateral damage being done to the monarchy, and they’ve been too slow to realise what's actually going on," Andrew said. "They need to get ahead of the news agenda rather than play catch-up."

He continued: "Charles has been accused of being weak. I don't think anyone believes the explanation that this was a decision made by anyone other than William. The feeling is that putting titles into abeyance won't carry much weight with the public. People want to see Andrew properly stripped of all his honours and titles, treated as an ordinary citizen. They also want him out of Royal Lodge, and if investigations do take place - as I hope they do - they must be properly conducted."

© Getty Prince Andrew gave up his titles last week after mounting pressure from his family

Prince Andrew released a statement on Friday confirming that, after "discussions with the King," he would "no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me."

TITLE: What Prince Andrew's life in exile could look like

However, despite this move, pressure continues to mount for him to be formally stripped of his dukedom through parliamentary legislation. Many are also calling for him to relinquish his 30-room Royal Lodge residence in Windsor, especially following reports that he has paid only a "peppercorn rent" for more than 20 years. Calls have also grown for the Prince to give up his princely title altogether.