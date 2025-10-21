Princess Beatrice pictured for the first time amid Prince Andrew saga

Princess Beatrice has been pictured for the first time amid the ongoing Prince Andrew saga. The 37-year-old was seen driving her Range Rover as she visited her father and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, at their Windsor home, Royal Lodge, on Monday. Beatrice's visit came the day before the publication of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir on Tuesday in which she repeated claims that she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times after being trafficked by paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein – allegations that the Prince vehemently denies.

Andrew and Sarah's eldest daughter was seen driving alone, wearing a dark coat with her auburn locks in a top knot. Beatrice, who shares daughters Sienna, four, and ten-month-old Athena, with property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has an apartment at St James's Palace in London, as well as a Cotswolds abode.

© Invicta Kent Media/Shutterstock Princess Beatrice visits her father Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge

The Princess and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, were both on the guest list for the British Museum's inaugural Pink Ball on Saturday, HELLO! understands, however they both ended up as no shows on the night.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday, Prince Andrew relinquished all of his titles and honours, including Duke of York. However only an Act of Parliament can formally strip him of his titles, so it is currently held in abeyance. However, Andrew's ex-wife will no longer use her divorcee courtesy title, Sarah, Duchess of York, and instead reverts to her maiden name, Sarah Ferguson.

© Getty Images Andrew has relinquished all of his titles, while Sarah will no longer use her courtesy title

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, remain unaffected and are still princesses, with both Andrew and the King thought to want to ensure they would retain their titles. The sisters will be welcome to join the gathering at Sandringham for Christmas and other royal family events, it is understood.

© Getty Images Andrew's decision does not affect Beatrice and Eugenie's titles

The princesses do not carry out royal duties but each hold a number of patronages. Beatrice is an adviser for Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm, and a co-founder of The Big Change Charitable Trust, while Eugenie is a director at art gallery, Hauser & Wirth.

Windsor mansion

Pressure is mounting on Andrew to give up his 30-bedroom mansion after it emerged he has paid a "peppercorn rent" on the property for more than 20 years. A copy of the leasehold agreement for Royal Lodge, which was obtained by The Times, revealed that while Andrew paid £1 million for the lease plus at least £7.5 million for refurbishments (which were completed in 2005), he has paid only "one peppercorn (if demanded)" in rent per year, since 2003.

© Shutterstock The 30-room property is located in Windsor and boasts 21 acres of grounds

He was also required to pay a further £7.5 million for refurbishments completed in 2005, according to a report by the National Audit Office. The agreement also contains a clause that states the Crown Estate would have to pay Andrew around £558,000 if he gave up the 75-year lease.