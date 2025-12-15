Exclusive: Prince William's top-secret visit to Windsor pub causes spike in business

The Princess of Wales isn’t the only member of the royal family who can have an impact on business. It's well-documented that items worn by Catherine often sell out, what's become known as the "Kate effect," but that influence extends beyond fashion and to her husband as well. Following a visit from the Prince of Wales and Eugene Levy earlier this year, one local pub in Windsor has seen an increase in visitors.

The Prince William Effect

Prince William and the Schitt's Creek alum enjoyed a pint at The Two Brewers this past February, a visit that was filmed for Apple TV's The Reluctant Traveler. Since the episode aired in early October, Stuart O'Brien, the pub's owner, confirmed to HELLO! that there has been an uptick in guests. "Just a little bit. Just a smidge," Stuart joked. "But yes! A lot of people coming in, a lot of tourists come in because they've seen the show."

"We're also mentioned on a British show called Gogglebox, which is on one of the channels, which is huge in England. So, lots of people then come because of that as well," he continued. "It's been really good for business. Really good for business."

© Courtesy of Apple TV Prince William and Eugene Levy filmed at the pub in February 2025

The future King's corner

People visiting the pub, steps from Windsor Castle's Cambridge Gate, have been requesting the booth where the future King and Emmy winner sat in the episode. Stuart shared: "At the moment, we're kind of calling it 'the future King’s corner' for just a bit of a laugh, and then we'll upgrade it to 'the King's corner' as and when. But yeah, 'the royal table,' or 'the future King’s corner,' as people like to say."

At "the future King's corner," a picture of William and Eugene from the show now hangs above a plaque that reads: "Here sat His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and Eugene Levy on 4th February 2025, for the filming of Apple TV’s 'The Reluctant Traveller.'"

© HELLO! A plaque has been added beneath a framed picture of Prince William and Eugene Levy

William's funny request

Another photo of the Prince from that day is on display above the bar. After filming wrapped, Stuart asked William: "Is it possible to get a picture with you?" To which the Prince replied, "Yeah, absolutely." But, the heir to the throne did have a request about where the photo should be displayed.

© HELLO! A photo of Prince William and pub owner Stuart now hangs to the side of a board in the Windsor pub

Stuart revealed that the Prince said "as long as it goes directly in the middle" of a blackboard that features the pub's history. "I said, 'Okay, I'm sure I can arrange it,' but it's over here [to the left of the board], not quite in the middle," the owner of The Two Brewers recalled.

Admittedly, the highlight of the day for Stuart was when William thanked him by name before he and Eugene sat down. "He’s so down-to-earth. So normal," Stuart said of the Prince. "And that's what they are. They're human beings at the end of the day. Just because they have a title, they're human and they have lives as well."

"It might just be a bit more high profile than most people," Stuart added. "But at the end of the day, they are still normal, family people and that’s brilliant."

