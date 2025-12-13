Exclusive: How 'normal' Prince William really acts when the cameras stop rolling

Steps from Windsor Castle's Cambridge Gate is The Two Brewers, a charming pub adorned outside with plants in the windows and hanging flowers. It's one that the late Duke of Edinburgh, I'm told, would pass by in his carriage "quite a lot." It's also the very pub that welcomed the Prince of Wales and Eugene Levy earlier this year.

One afternoon this past February, The Two Brewers served as a filming location for a special episode of Apple TV's The Reluctant Traveller, hosted by Eugene. Stuart O'Brien, the pub's owner, had spoken with the streamer last October about filming at his establishment, but was only informed the day before the shoot that the future King would also be attending. For security reasons, he would be the only staff member present.

The hush-hush visit

"It was just drinks for when they were doing the interview," Stuart shared in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "So on The Reluctant Traveller, you can’t see me fully, but you can see me serving them. I think the highlight for me was that William thanked me by name because I'd introduced myself just beforehand, and then they sat down."

To Stuart's knowledge, Prince William had not been to the pub before. "I think it's a little bit too close to home," he said. "Because we’re so small, there's [not] really [any] areas where someone can sit and not be seen by anyone. If you need to go to the bar or you need to go to the bathroom, you’re always passing every table… We’re very touristy as well, so he wouldn't be able to relax." Despite this, the Duchess of Edinburgh "used to come in every now and then," and the pub owner even has a photo of her up on the wall.

Now, two pictures of Sophie's nephew Prince William also hang inside the cozy pub.

A royal request

After William and Eugene wrapped filming, Stuart recalled the Prince being "in a rush because obviously it was school time, as well, for the kids," but the pub owner asked: "Is it possible to get a picture with you?" To which William replied, "Yeah, absolutely." © HELLO!

Though the Prince did have a small request for the photo. "He said, as long as it goes directly in the middle," Stuart revealed, referring to the middle of a blackboard that features the pub's history.

"I said, 'Okay, I'm sure I can arrange it,' but it's over here [to the left of the board], not quite in the middle," Stuart pointed out.

© HELLO! A plaque has been added beneath a photo of William and Eugene

The Prince's visit with Eugene has also been immortalized with a plaque beneath a framed photo of William and the Schitt's Creek alum at the booth where they sat during the episode. "Here sat His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and Eugene Levy on 4th February 2025, for the filming of Apple TV’s 'The Reluctant Traveller,'" the plaque reads.

The now-popular booth has even earned a nickname. "At the moment, we’re kind of calling it 'the future King’s corner' for just a bit of a laugh, and then we'll upgrade it to 'the King's corner' as and when," Stuart shared. "The royal table, or 'the future King’s corner,' as people like to say."

© Apple TV/HELLO! A framed photo of William and Eugene hangs in the booth next to a picture of Michael Douglas at the pub

The "normal" future King

The Prince did tell Stuart that he "would try" to come back with the kids. However, the pub owner noted that "obviously with how busy they are" and how "small and touristy" the pub is, "it would be very difficult."

The pub owner described the heir to the throne as "so down to earth." He added: "So normal. And that's what they are. They're human beings at the end of the day. Just because they got a title, they are just exactly human and they've got lives as well. It just might be a bit more high-profile than most people, but at the end of the day, they are still normal, family people and that's brilliant."

