See who is part of the Queen's team of trusted aides

You might like...
-
All the times other royals have worn Princess Beatrice's wedding tiara
Her Majesty loaned Princess Beatrice the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara when she wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
-
What the royals eat on Christmas Day - including an afternoon tea
Afternoon tea is a staple in the royal household, even on Christmas Day! The Queen and her family enjoy feasting on delicious foods just as much as...
-
How the royal family united at Prince Philip's funeral - their most heartbreaking day this year
-
19 brilliant photos of the royals looking festive at Christmas
-
12 royal parents and their lookalike children - see the most striking photos