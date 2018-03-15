﻿
Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Ekaterina Malysheva wedding: All the photos

Princess Caroline of Monaco’s stepson Prince Ernst August and his fiancé Ekaterina Malysheva married in a beautiful royal wedding on Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Hanover, Germany. Though the groom’s father, Caroline's ex-husband, also named Prince Ernst August, did not attend due to a financial dispute, the German royals happily wed before 600 guests, as well as thousands of members of the public who gathered outside, in the town's Market Church. The happy couple, who had officially tied the knot in a civil wedding on July 6 at the town hall in Hanover, also held two private receptions: a luncheon at the historic Herrenhauser Gardens and an evening reception at Marienburg Castle. Scroll through for all the highlights of the big day. Photo: Getty Images
The Prince's bride Ekaterina, a London-based fashion designer, was picture-perfect in a custom hand-embroidered Chantilly lace gown with pearl detail by Lebanese designer Sandra Mansour. Anchoring her stunning veil was a tiara worn by Princess Victoria Louise for her marriage to the groom’s great-grandfather Ernst August III. Photo: Getty Images
Though Ernst August's stepmom Princess Caroline chose not to attend the celebrations, her immediate family (including all of her children) did. Princess Alexandra, Caroline's daughter, who served as a bridesmaid, is seen here helping the bride with her train, right. Photo: Getty Images
The teenager, who was escorted by her boyfriend, looked sweet in a candy pink embroidered dress. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Alexandra’s half siblings also attended. Charlotte Casiraghi, on right, looked elegant at the affair, donning a black and white ensemble and hat. She arrived at the event with her brother Pierre Casiraghi, left, who appeared dapper in a crisp suit, and his stylish wife Beatrice Borromeo, who wore a beige turban. Photo: Getty Images
Ernst August’s stepbrother Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo also traveled to Hanover for the wedding with their two children, who served as a pageboy and flower girl in outfits by Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece. Photo: Getty Images
The ceremony was a fanfare, complete with a stunning silk-lined carriage and traditional costumes. Photo: Getty Images
The groom's brother Prince Christian of Hanover and his fiancee Alessandra de Osma also attended the wedding. The couple may have been thinking of their own nuptials, as they held their civil cermony in November 2017, and are set to say their religious vows in a royal wedding in 2018. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis was among the more colorful guests at Ernst and Ekaterina's summer wedding. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Lauren Santo Domingo opted for chic retro style and kitten heels for the wedding, held at Hanover Market Church. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images
After the ceremony, Prince Ernst August and Ekaterina of Hanover took a traditional carriage ride through the town. Photo: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images
Ekaterina looked every inch a fairytale princess bride as she peeked out at wellwishers. Photo: Getty Images
Though the receptions were private, Princess Olympia of Greece, with Flynn Busson, gave a glimpse of the party with this glamorous photo snapped outside Marienburg Castle. Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
