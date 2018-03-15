Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Ekaterina Malysheva wedding: All the photos

Princess Caroline
of Monaco’s stepson Prince Ernst August
and his fiancé Ekaterina Malysheva
married in a beautiful royal wedding
on Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Hanover, Germany. Though the groom’s father, Caroline's ex-husband, also named Prince Ernst August, did not attend due to a financial dispute, the German royals happily wed before 600 guests, as well as thousands of members of the public who gathered outside, in the town's Market Church.
The happy couple, who had officially tied the knot in a civil wedding on July 6 at the town hall in Hanover, also held two private receptions: a luncheon at the historic Herrenhauser Gardens and an evening reception at Marienburg Castle.
Scroll through for all the highlights of the big day.
Photo: Getty Images