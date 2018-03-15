Monaco royal wedding: the two dream settings for Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo

He's a Monaco royal and Princess Grace's grandson; she's an Italian aristocrat with some seriously cool fashion connections. So it's no wonder that when making their wedding plans, Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo have planned two dream ceremonies: civil nuptials at Prince Albert's palace in Monaco on July 25, and August 1 religious vows to be held on one of the Borromeo family's spectacular islands in Italy.

Monaco's Princely Palace was also the setting for Prince Albert's wedding to Charlene Wittstock in 2011 Photo: Getty Images

Despite opting for more "low-key" nuptials in royal terms, the couple's civil ceremony will be held in one of the most regal places, the Prince's Palace. Used as the setting for Prince Albert's wedding to Charlene, the home boasts an Italian-style gallery, 15th century frescoes, a Throne Room, decorated with a Renaissance fireplace; and the Palatine Chapel built in the 17th century. Beatrice and Pierre have opted to host their service in the palace's salons followed by a reception in the in the garden.

After saying "I do" in their civil ceremony in Monaco, Pierre and Beatrice head to the bride's family-owned Borromean Islands, located in the isolated Lake Maggiore in Northern Italy, for the religious wedding and another round of more intimate celebrations.

Beatrice and Pierre will have a second wedding celebration on the bride's family-owned Borromean Islands Photo: iStock

Maggiore, meaning the "greatest, or superior", is Italy's second largest lake and the longest. With breathtaking views, hills in the south, mountains in the north, it is one of the country's best treasures. The couple will mark their marriage on one of the lake's many beautiful islands and islets, which was a tiny fishing village until 1632, when Charles of the wealthy Borromeo family began the construction of a palace dedicated to his wife, Isabella D'Adda, from whom the island takes its name.

One of the lake's islands, Isola Bella, which is a popular tourist attraction, is home to a palace, an Italianate garden and a small fishing village. It is also the same location where Beatrice's older half-sister Matilde Borromeo married Prince Antonius von Fürstenberg in June 2011 and where Beatrice’s sister Lavinia married John Elkann in 2004.

The incredible island will provide the perfect backdrop for the royal wedding Photo: iStock

Other islands include the mother of the Borromean islands, Isola Madre, which is home to a botanical garden which displays Europe's largest example of a Kashmir Cypress tree, as well as Peacocks and rare species of birds. Isola Superiore dei Pescatori (Fishermen's Island) boasts a beautiful countryside surrounding the lake and Isola San Giovanni is the down-to-earth yet equally enchanting sister of the islands.

The evening reception will reportedly see the guests visit the Rocca di Angera, also called Borromeo Castle, which stands on a lakeside hilltop in the outskirts of the town of Angera on the lake's southern shores.

The palace with its sumptuous rooms filled with paintings and ornate furniture, and spectacular gardens that include an open air theater with statues depicting the four elements, will make the perfect backdrop for the elegant proceedings.