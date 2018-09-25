Kate Middleton performed her first solo engagement with just 24 hours' notice

As the Duchess of Sussex carries out her first solo engagement on Tuesday, visiting an art exhibition in London, fans are looking back to when the Duchess of Cambridge was at the same point in her royal journey. Kate had been married to Prince William for just six months when she was asked last-minute to step in for her father-in-law Prince Charles. The future King had asked his "darling daughter-in-law" to host a private charity dinner at Clarence House on his behalf, as he needed to fly to Saudi Arabia to offer his condolences following the death of the kingdom's Crown Prince Sultan.
William was unable to attend due to his RAF Search and Rescue commitments, so it was left to Kate, then 29, to go alone. The Duchess certainly impressed the 30 donors and sponsors of Prince Charles' charity, In Kind Direct, who were invited to the champagne reception and dinner at Clarence House.
Her first solo engagement was deemed a roaring success, with guests reporting that Kate smiled warmly and struck up conversation with the invitees, making sure she had time to meet each of them.
Let's take a look at her first solo engagement in October 2011…