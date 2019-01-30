5 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Best photos from Meghan Markle's starry appearance at National Theatre

The Duchess was making the visit in her role as patron

Prince Harry reveals his worries as a dad-to-be
The Duchess of Sussex made a starry appearance at the National Theatre on Wednesday, visiting in her new role as patron. Meghan, and her baby bump, braved the cold in a blush pink dress with matching blazer. The mother-to-be waved to well-wishers as she arrived at London's Southbank and was greeted by cheers from royal fans.

Meghan is a strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together. During her first official visit as patron, the former actress learnt about the work the organisation does; she also met some of the teams and apprentices working behind the scenes.

Meghan started off her visit by joining a workshop with members of the Pericles company, after which she toured the different departments including carpentry, metalwork and painting. Before leaving, the royal was treated to a War Horse-inspired performance by primary schoolchildren.

Let's take a look at the best photos from Meghan's solo day out…

The Duchess cradled her baby bump as she arrived at the National Theatre. She was announced as royal patron, taking over from the Queen, earlier this month.

A closer look at Meghan's beautiful outfit. She finished the lovely look with chic cream Aquazurra heels and a cool cream and gold clutch.

The raven-haired beauty swept her tresses into her signature bun, this time opting for a side fringe.

Prince Harry's wife has previously said she is due at the end of April or beginning of May.

