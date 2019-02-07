Meghan Markle showcases growing baby bump during loved-up outing with Prince Harry

View Galleries
-
Royal engagement rings to swoon over from Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more
Sapphires and diamonds and precious stones, oh my! Members of the royal family including the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie are lucky to...
-
See the most adorable royal bridesmaids and pageboys
While the past year has seen both Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie get married, it doesn’t seem that long ago that they were walking down the aisle...
-
Celebrities who have opened up about mental health issues
Prince Harry, Harry Judd, Selena Gomez and other celebrities who have spoken out about mental health
-
9 of Meghan Markle's top London hotspots revealed
The Duchess of Sussex has been settled in London since becoming engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017, and often visited the city before her move...
-
10 times Meghan Markle proved she'll make an amazing mother
The Duchess of Sussex is just a few months away from welcoming her first child with husband Prince Harry, and beginning what is set to be an exciting...