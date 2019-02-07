﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Meghan Markle showcases growing baby bump during loved-up outing with Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess enjoyed an outing in London on Thursday

Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live at the Endeavour Fund Awards: Video
1-Prince-Harry-Meghan-arrival-endeavour-fund
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex supported a cause close to their hearts on Thursday evening, by attending the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. The ceremony celebrates the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, and is an annual event hosted by the Endeavour Fund, which was created by the Royal Foundation in 2012.

Prince Harry and Meghan met the inspiring nominees at a pre-ceremony reception, before attending the ceremony hosted by former EastEnders actor Ross Kemp. The couple each handed out awards; mum-to-be Meghan presented the ‘Celebrating Excellence’ award, while Harry presented the Henry Worsley Award with the late adventurer’s daughter Alicia.

Royal fans will remember that the 2018 awards marked the first evening engagement Prince Harry and Meghan had attended together ahead of their wedding, and while she opted for a sharp black tuxedo on that occasion, for Thursday’s ceremony the Duchess looked stylish in a classic white shirt and black maxi skirt from Givenchy, which accentuated her growing baby bump. Scroll through the gallery to see the best photos…

8-Prince-Harry-Meghan-red-carpet
Photo: © Getty Images
A red carpet was rolled out outside of the venue in honour of the royal guests.

2-Prince-Harry-Meghan-arrival-endeavour-fund
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan were in good spirits as they arrived at the event, which was held in central London. They walked down the red carpet hand-in-hand before making their way into Draper’s Hall for the reception.

3-Prince-Harry-Meghan-smile-endeavour-fund
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan looked every inch the radiant mum-to-be for her evening out, with her high-waisted maxi skirt showcasing her blossoming bump.

4-Meghan-Markle-Givenchy-outift
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan looked characteristically stylish in a classic white shirt and black maxi skirt featuring a daring thigh high slit from Givenchy – the designer who created her wedding dress.

5-Meghan-markle-Prince-Harry-endeavour-fund-reception
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess spent time mingling with nominees and supporters of the Endeavour Fund at the pre-ceremony reception.

6-Meghan-Markle-laughing-Endeavour-fund-awards
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan appeared to share a joke with one attendee as they laughed and chatted together before the ceremony got underway.

7-Meghan-Markle-pre-award-ceremony
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess cradled her bump while she chatted to attendees at the awards ceremony.

