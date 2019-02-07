Meghan Markle turns heads in her favourite label Givenchy at the Endeavour Fund Awards What a super stylish pair!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked quite the dashing pair as they stepped out at the Endeavour Fund Awards, which was held at Draper’s Hall on Thursday evening. Meghan - who is pregnant with her first child - looked incredible in her bump-skimming outfit, which consisted of a classic white shirt and black maxi skirt with a daring thigh high slit from Givenchy - one of her favourite fashion labels, who also created her gorgeous royal wedding dress.

The former Suits star looked glowing as she entered the establishment with her hair styled in her signature slicked back bun and natural, glossy makeup. Meghan and Harry celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Royal Foundation's Endeavour Fund supports the ambitions of these men and women to use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation.

When the parents-to-be arrived, they first appeared at the pre-ceremony reception, where they met the nominees, as well as endeavour participants and key supporters of the fund. The ceremony began shortly afterwards, and was hosted by Ross Kemp. Three prizes were up for grabs; The Recognising Achievement Award, The Celebrating Excellence Award and The Henry Worsley Award.

As always, Meghan looked radiant - and her flawless skin looked more luminescent than ever. Last week, her favourite makeup artist Daniel Martin gave an amazing interview to Fashionista, and revealed how her skin always looks so glossy. "She has great skin and it's really balanced. If anything, so much of it is about hydration. She's good about drinking lots of water and taking care of herself."

He added: "She just takes great care of her skin. You can't get that with anything that's too emollient, meaning too oil-based. A lot of [her favourite moisturisers] are a water-based, like hyaluronic acid moisturisers."

